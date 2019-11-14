शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   7 dead & around 12 injured after a bus & a tempo collided in sikar Khatushyamji rajasthan

राजस्थान: बस-टेंपो की टक्कर में 7 लोगों की मौत, 12 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राजस्थान Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 05:44 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के सीकर खाटू श्यामजी में देर रात एक बड़ा सड़क हादसा हो गया। प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक सीकर के खाटू श्यामजी में बुधवार देर रात एक बस और टेंपो की टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में सात लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि लगभग 12 लोग घायल हो गए। 
विज्ञापन
 
SSC और गवर्नमेंट जॉब्स की तैयारी अब क्लासरूम में बिल्कुल फ्री | ज्वाइन करें अभी सफलता क्लास का फाउंडेशन कोर्स | आज ही कॉल करें:- 011-40146084.
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

ये हैं भारत के पांच महान टेस्ट बल्लेबाज, जिनके खाते में हैं सर्वाधिक रन

13 नवंबर 2019

सचिन, लक्ष्मण और द्रविंड़
सचिन तेंदुलकर
राहुल द्रविड़
Sunil Gavaskar
Cricket News

ये हैं भारत के पांच महान टेस्ट बल्लेबाज, जिनके खाते में हैं सर्वाधिक रन

13 नवंबर 2019

समारोह का एक दृश्य।
Lucknow

प्रमुख सचिव गृह व मालिनी अवस्थी की बेटी की शादी में पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री व राज्यपाल, दी शुभकामनाएं

13 नवंबर 2019

Pisces
Horoscope

मीन राशिः आज का राशिफल

14 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आज का राशिफल

14 नवंबर 2019

हनीप्रीत
Chandigarh

पंचकूला हिंसाः दो साल जेल में रही हनीप्रीत, रिहाई के बाद पहली तस्वीरें आईं सामने

13 नवंबर 2019

Taurus
Horoscope

वृष राशिः आज का राशिफल

14 नवंबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
accident road accident rajasthan khatushyamji sikar rajasthan
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अमित शाह
India News

महाराष्ट्र पर अमित शाह ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कहा- शिवसेना की मांग किसी भी हाल में मंजूर नहीं

14 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

जानलेवा हुआ प्रदूषण, आज और कल दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सभी स्कूल बंद

14 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
स्टारलिंक
Dehradun

आसमान में चली उपग्रहों की 'ट्रेन', अद्भुत खगोलीय घटना को देख अचरज में पड़े लोग

13 नवंबर 2019

मनोहर लाल खट्टर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

हरियाणा में मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार को लेकर 'आगे कुआं पीछे खाई' के फेर में फंसे मुख्यमंत्री खट्टर

13 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

बीएसएफ जवान ने शादी में 11 लाख का दहेज ठुकराया, लोगों की आंखों में आ गए आंसू

13 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Donald trump
World

भारत, चीन और रूस का फेंका कूड़ा लॉस एंजेलिस पहुंच रहा: ट्रंप

13 नवंबर 2019

कुशीनगर मस्जिद विस्फोट मामला
Gorakhpur

कुशीनगर मस्जिद विस्फोट मामले में बड़ा खुलासा, जांच में सामने आया बड़ा सच

13 नवंबर 2019

दीपक कलाल
Bollywood

VIDEO: दिल्ली मेट्रो में लड़की ने जड़ा दीपक कलाल को जोरदार थप्पड़, जानें पूरा मामला

13 नवंबर 2019

क्रेटर
India News

इसरो ने जारी की चंद्रयान-2 द्वारा भेजी गई क्रेटर की ये शानदार थ्री डी तस्वीर

13 नवंबर 2019

hyundai xcent
Automobiles

बंद हो सकती है Hyundai की ये कार, कंपनी इस बात से है परेशान!

13 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

बीएसएफ जवान ने शादी में 11 लाख का दहेज ठुकराया, लोगों की आंखों में आ गए आंसू

राजस्थान में बीएसएफ जवान द्वारा शादी में 11 लाख का दहेज ठुकराने की खबर सामने आई है।  जयपुर में बीएसएफ के एक कॉन्स्टेबल ने 11 लाख रुपये लेने से इनकार करते हुए आशीर्वाद के तौर पर 11 रुपये और एक नारियल लिया।

13 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

बाप ने बेटी को सात लाख रुपये में बेचा, पुलिस को इस हाल में मिली नाबालिग

13 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: बीकानेर में हुआ भीषण हादसा, जीप और बस की टक्कर में सात की मौत

12 नवंबर 2019

Honey Trap: A soldier arrested in Rajasthan for providing information to Pak agent
Rajasthan

हनी ट्रैप: पाकिस्तान के हनी ट्रैप मे फंसे दो सैनिक गिरफ्तार, भेजा गया पांच दिन के रिमांड पर

7 नवंबर 2019

no internet
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: जयपुर में सोमवार तक निलंबित रहेगी इंटरनेट सेवा, पूरी तरह शांत रहा प्रदेश

10 नवंबर 2019

The Walled City of Jaipur
Rajasthan

महाराष्ट्र में सरकार गठन की कवायद तेज, यहां पर्यटकस्थल की यात्रा कर रहे कांग्रेस विधायक

11 नवंबर 2019

arrest
Rajasthan

धौलपुर: एसीबी ने पंचायत समिति के कंप्यूटर आपरेटर को रिश्वत लेते किया गिरफ्तार

7 नवंबर 2019

अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री ने घूंघट प्रथा के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा, बोले-जमाना गया घूंघट का 

5 नवंबर 2019

पहलू खान लिंचिंग
Jaipur

राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने पहलू खान के खिलाफ एफआईआर रद्द की, कहा-डेयरी के लिए खरीदी थी गाय

30 अक्टूबर 2019

Bharat singh kundanpur
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: कांग्रेस विधायक ने दिया इस्तीफा, अपनी ही सरकार के मंत्री पर लगाया भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संविधान पीठ का बड़ा फैसला, 'CJI दफ्तर भी आरटीआई के दायरे में'

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की संविधान पीठ ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दफ्तर आरटीआई के दायरे में होगा। आखिर कैसे लंबी लड़ाई के बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ये फैसला सुनाया। पूरा विश्लेषण इस रिपोर्ट में।

13 नवंबर 2019

अमित शाह 5:51

महाराष्ट्र संग्राम पर पहली बार बोले अमित शाह- 'हम शिवसेना की मौजूदा शर्त नहीं मानेंगे'

13 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:17

एक गड्ढा जिसने रूस को दिए भर-भर कर हीरे !

13 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:12

स्कूल को लेकर छलका बच्ची का दर्द और महिला ने वापस नहीं जाने के लिए की नौटंकी

13 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 6:55

रणवीर शौरी ने संगीत की दुनिया में रखा कदम, बाल दिवस के मौके रिलीज होगा ये खास गाना

13 नवंबर 2019

Related

राजस्थान पुलिस
Rajasthan

भारतीय सेना के दो जवान जासूसी के संदेह में इंटेलिजेंस यूनिट की हिरासत में 

5 नवंबर 2019

शरीफ खान के गांव वाले
Rajasthan

राजस्थान : जम्मू-कश्मीर में मारे गए ट्रक ड्राइवर के परिजनों ने शव लेने से किया इनकार

16 अक्टूबर 2019

धोलपुर में डूबे
Rajasthan

राजस्थानः धौलपुर में चंबल नदी में मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान डूबे 10 युवक

8 अक्टूबर 2019

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

कानों देखीः वसुंधरा को निपटाने में जुटी टीम शाह, सीएम गहलोत ने ली राहत की सांस

9 अक्टूबर 2019

सिरोही में अचानक धंसा फुटपाथ
Rajasthan

देखते ही देखते जमीन में समा गया शख्स, ये वीडियो हैरान कर देगा

26 अक्टूबर 2019

राजस्थान झालावाड़
Rajasthan

'सांवले रंग' की वजह से पत्नी ने दी जान, पति पर फब्तियां कसने का आरोप

30 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited