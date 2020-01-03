शहर चुनें

Home ›   Rajasthan ›   6 BSP MLAs from Rajasthan who joined Congress in September 2019 met with Sonia Gandhi today

राजस्थान: सोनिया गांधी से मिले कांग्रेस में शामिल होने वाले छह बीएसपी के विधायक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Fri, 03 Jan 2020 12:05 PM IST
बीएसपी के विधायकों ने ग्रहण की कांग्रेस की सदस्यता
बीएसपी के विधायकों ने ग्रहण की कांग्रेस की सदस्यता - फोटो : ANI
राजस्थान में बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बीएसपी) के छह विधायकों सितंबर, 2019 में कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गए थे। शुक्रवार को उन्होंने कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी से मुलाकात और उनकी मौजूदगी में आधिकारिक तौर पर पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण की।
