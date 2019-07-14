शहर चुनें

School teacher arrested over raping charges in Amritsar

अमृतसर: शिक्षक पर चार साल की बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म का आरोप, गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमृतसर Updated Sun, 14 Jul 2019 12:39 AM IST
अमृतसर पुलिस
अमृतसर पुलिस - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
अमृतसर पुलिस ने 50 साल के शिक्षक को गिरफ्तार किया है। शिक्षक पर एक चार साल की बच्ची के साथ स्कूल के अंदर दुष्कर्म करने का आरोप लगा है।  
समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार शिक्षक का नाम अश्विन कुमार है जो नेश्ता गांव का रहने वाला है। फिलहाल शिक्षक को 14 दिनों की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है। 

amritsar police amritsar crime news teacher
