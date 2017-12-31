Download App
लड़की से अशलील हरकतें करने व जान से मारने की धमकियां देने पर एक नामजद

Panchkula bureau

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 10:13 PM IST
युवती से छेड़छाड़ करने वाले पर केस
राजपुरा।
थाना सिटी पुलिस ने युवती से छेड़छाड़ और जान से मारने की धमकी देने के आरोप में एक युवक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।
थाना सिटी पुलिस के पास युवती के पिता ने शिकायत दर्ज करवाई कि उनकी बेटी शनिवार रात मंदिर में माथा टेकने गई थी। वापस लौटते समय चिराग भारद्वाज निवासी एनटीसी स्कूल राजपुरा टाउन ने उसका पीछा किया और छेड़छाड़ की। शोर मचाने पर वह उसे जान से मारने की धमकियां देने लगा। पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।
Your Story has been saved!