शहर चुनें

Home ›   Punjab ›   Ludhiana ›   kisan andolan: Unique drive in Ludhiana, thousands tasted langar on highway

kisan andolan: लुधियाना में अनूठा चक्काजाम, हाइवे पर हजारों ने चखा लंगर

Surendra Joshi न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी
Updated Sat, 06 Feb 2021 04:46 PM IST
विज्ञापन
लुधियाना-फिरोजपुर हाइवे पर लंगर का आयोजन
लुधियाना-फिरोजपुर हाइवे पर लंगर का आयोजन - फोटो : एएनआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
किसान संगठनों के आह्वान पर शनिवार को देश कुछ हिस्सों में चक्काजाम किया गया। इसी दौरान पंजाब के लुधियाना में अनूठा चक्काजाम हुआ। लुधियाना-फिरोजपुर हाइवे पर विशाल लंगर का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें हजारो लोग शामिल हुए। चक्काजाम आंदोनल के तहत शनिवार दोपहर 12 से तीन बजे तक तीन घंटे देश के कई हाइवे पर किसानों ने चक्काजाम किया। 
विज्ञापन
 
ट्रैक्टर पर नजर आया भिंडरावाले का फोटो
चक्काजाम के दौरान लुधियाना की रैली में एक ट्रैक्टर पर जरनैल सिंह भिंडरावाले का फोटो लगा झंडा भी नजर आया। भिंडरावाले पंजाब में आतंकवाद व खालिस्तान आंदोलन का सरगना रहा था। 


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states ludhiana kisan andolan ludhiana-ferozepur highway langar at high way chakka jaam farmers chakka jaam blocking national highways

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Tata Nexon EV ZConnect App
Auto News

सस्ती हुईं Tata Nexon EV और Tigor EV, दिल्ली सरकार दे रही 3.02 लाख रुपये तक की छूट

6 फरवरी 2021

जो रूट
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: दूसरे दिन का खेल खत्म, जो रूट के रिकॉर्ड दोहरे शतक से इंग्लैंड का स्कोर 555/8

6 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Jio cheapest Plan
Tech Diary

Jio का सबसे सस्ता प्लान, मात्र 100 रुपये में एक महीने तक अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

6 फरवरी 2021

गाजीपुर सीमा पर तैनात सुरक्षाबल
India News

चक्का जाम: कश्मीर से तेलंगाना तक सड़कों पर उतरे किसान, गाजीपुर बॉर्डर रहा 'शांत'

6 फरवरी 2021

driving license
Auto News

जल्द ही घर बैठे चुटकियों में मिलेगा ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस, नहीं पड़ेगी ड्राइविंग टेस्ट देने की जरूरत! जानिए कैसे

6 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
चेक ट्रंकेशन सिस्टम
Banking Beema

सितंबर तक सभी बैंकों में लागू होगा चेक से जुड़ा ये नियम, जानिए आपको कैसे होगा फायदा

6 फरवरी 2021

रईसजादों की पलटी पड़ी कार
Ghaziabad

यूपी: रईसजादों ने दिव्यांग पर चढ़ाई कार, मदद को आए लोगों को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा

6 फरवरी 2021

Former WWE talent Gabbi Tuft came out as a transgender woman
Other Sports

बचपन में मां के कपड़े पहना करता था यह WWE स्टार, अब निकला ट्रांसजेंडर, देखें PHOTOS

6 फरवरी 2021

Greno double murder case
Noida

ग्रेनो दंपती हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, इस वजह से हुई नरेंद्रनाथ और सुमन की निर्मम हत्या!

6 फरवरी 2021

मुंबई पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'मुझे तो भगवान भी नहीं पकड़ सकते' हिस्ट्रीशीटर ने मुंबई पुलिस को खुलेआम दी चुनौती, फिर...

6 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X