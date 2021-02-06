kisan andolan: लुधियाना में अनूठा चक्काजाम, हाइवे पर हजारों ने चखा लंगर

किसान संगठनों के आह्वान पर शनिवार को देश कुछ हिस्सों में चक्काजाम किया गया। इसी दौरान पंजाब के लुधियाना में अनूठा चक्काजाम हुआ। लुधियाना-फिरोजपुर हाइवे पर विशाल लंगर का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें हजारो लोग शामिल हुए। चक्काजाम आंदोनल के तहत शनिवार दोपहर 12 से तीन बजे तक तीन घंटे देश के कई हाइवे पर किसानों ने चक्काजाम किया।

Ludhiana: Huge gathering at Ludhiana-Ferozepur Highway have Langar following the 'chakka jaam' called by farmers.



The 'chakka jaam' was held from 12 to 3 pm today blocking the national & state highways across the country. pic.twitter.com/MDtdGQvEkd