kisan andolan: लुधियाना में अनूठा चक्काजाम, हाइवे पर हजारों ने चखा लंगर

Ludhiana: Huge gathering at Ludhiana-Ferozepur Highway have Langar following the 'chakka jaam' called by farmers.— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021
The 'chakka jaam' was held from 12 to 3 pm today blocking the national & state highways across the country. pic.twitter.com/MDtdGQvEkd
#WATCH: A flag with a portrait bearing resemblance to Bhindranwale seen on a tractor at a ‘Chakka jam’ protest in Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/d6lFT0IoPC— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.