Mon, 05 Feb 2018 10:09 PM IST
स्टेट चुनाव आयुक्त आज आएंगे लुधियाना
चुनाव अधिकारियों एवं राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों से करेंगे बैठक
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
लुधियाना।
नगर निगम लुधियाना के चुनावों के मद्देनजर स्टेट चुनाव आयुक्त जगपाल सिंह संधू छह फरवरी को शहर का दौरा करेंगे। संधू प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करके चुनाव इंतजाम का जायजा लेंगे। साथ ही विभिन्न राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों से भी मुलाकात करेंगे।
इस बाबत जिला चुनाव अधिकारी कम डिप्टी कमिश्नर प्रदीप कुमार अग्रवाल ने कहा कि चुनाव आयुक्त सर्किट हाउस में आम आदमी पार्टी, आल इंडिया त्रिणमूल कांग्रेस, बहुजन समाज पार्टी, भारतीय जनता पार्टी, कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया, सीपीआई-एम, इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस, नेशनलिस्ट कांग्रेस पार्टी, शिरोमणि अकाली दल के प्रतिनिधियों से अलग अलग बैठक करेंगे। डीसी ने कहा कि निगम चुनावों को लेकर तमाम तैयारियां पूरी की जा रही हैं।

