Jalandhar

मेजबान पंजाब लड़के व लड़कर यों क यर्ग में बना चैंपियन

Panchkula bureau Updated Fri, 27 Apr 2018 10:00 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मेजबान पंजाब के लड़के व लड़कियां बनीं चैंपियन
63वीं नेशनल स्कूल गेम्स अंडर-19 हॉकी मुकाबलों का समापन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
जालंधर।
63वीं नेशनल स्कूल गेम्स अंडर-19 हॉकी मुकाबलों के लड़के व लड़कियों के वर्ग में मेजबान पंजाब ने चैंपियन बनने का खिताब प्राप्त किया। सुरजीत हॉकी स्टेडियम में पंजाब के शिक्षा मंत्री ओपी सोनी ने विजेता खिलाड़ियों को पुरस्कृत किया।
लड़कों के फाइनल मुकाबले में मेजबान पंजाब के खिलाड़ियों ने दिल्ली को 3-0 हराकर पहला स्थान हासिल किया। हरियाणा ने उड़ीसा को 4-2 से पराजित कर तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया। लड़कियों के वर्ग में पंजाब हरियाणा को 3-1 से हराकर चैंपियन बना। वहीं झारखंड ने यूपी को 2-1 से पराजित कर तीसरा स्थान हासिल किया। इस मौके पर शिक्षा विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर परमजीत सिंह, विधायक बावा हैनरी, तजिंदर सिंह बिट्टू, एसडीएम राजीव वर्मा, जसपाल सिंह, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी (सेकेंडरी) सतनाम सिंह बाठ, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी (एलिमेंट्री) रामपाल सिंह, हरिंदरपाल सिंह, अनिल अवस्थी, गुरप्रीत कौर आदि मौजूद थे।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Lucknow
Lucknow

फर्जी सर्टिफिकेट वाले शिक्षकों को भी दे दिया वेतन, पूर्व 10 बीएसए पर गिरी गाज

सहायक अध्यापकों के शैक्षिक प्रमाण पत्र फर्जी होने की जानकारी के बाद भी उन्हें वेतन भुगतान करने के मामले में जौनपुर और इलाहाबाद के 10 पूर्व जिला बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारियों पर गाज गिरी है।

27 अप्रैल 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

अखिलेश ने पूछा, क्या यही किसानों की आय दोगुना करने का मंत्र

27 अप्रैल 2018

bar council of india
Jammu and Kashmir

कठुआ कांड पर नेशनल मीडिया को बार काउंसिल ने कटघरे में किया खड़ा, SC को सौंपी 16 पेज की रिपोर्ट

27 अप्रैल 2018

18 वर्षो में पहाड़ को बर्बाद कर गई सरकारें :भट्ट
Rudraprayag

18 वर्षो में पहाड़ को बर्बाद कर गई सरकारें :भट्ट

27 अप्रैल 2018

बोलते हुए कृषि मंत्री सूर्य प्रताप शाही।
Deoria

दो साल से शिक्षक तो महीनों से गायब मिले प्राचार्य

27 अप्रैल 2018

पंचायत के बाद पांच मई को शादी करने पर सहमति
Varanasi

हर्ष फायरिंग में दूल्हे के चाचा को लगी गोली, बिना शादी के लौटी बारात

27 अप्रैल 2018

Bihar Income Tax Dept attached 7105 square feet of land in Patna's belonging to Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar

लालू के परिवार की पटना में एक और संपत्ति जब्त, तेजस्वी हुए भावुक

27 अप्रैल 2018

आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Lucknow

उन्नाव रेप कांड : इसी सप्ताह आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर की मर्दानगी की होगी जांच

27 अप्रैल 2018

रिखणीखाल महोत्सव पलायन रोकने की एक अनूठी पहल
Kotdwar

रिखणीखाल महोत्सव पलायन रोकने की एक अनूठी पहल

27 अप्रैल 2018

पांच सितारा होटल के कमरे में संदग्धि परिस्थिति में मृत मिली एनआरआई महिला
Faridabad

पांच सितारा होटल के कमरे में संदग्धि परिस्थिति में मृत मिली एनआरआई महिला

27 अप्रैल 2018

प्रशासन ने विधि विभाग को भेजा बिना मंजूरी प्लॉट बिक्री का केस
Hamirpur (Himachal)

प्रशासन ने विधि विभाग को भेजा बिना मंजूरी प्लॉट बिक्री का केस

27 अप्रैल 2018

Apoorva pandey
Education

Upsc Result 2017: उत्तराखंड में अपूर्वा पांडेय बनीं टॉपर,पहले प्रयास में पूरा किया IAS बनने का सपना

27 अप्रैल 2018

नई पेंशन प्रणाली के विरोध में प्रदर्शन 30 को
Hamirpur (Himachal)

नई पेंशन प्रणाली के विरोध में प्रदर्शन 30 को

27 अप्रैल 2018

मधुमक्खियों के हमले से महिला और बच्चा घायल
Hamirpur (Himachal)

मधुमक्खियों के हमले से महिला और बच्चा घायल

27 अप्रैल 2018

dd
Cricket News

DDvKKR Live: KKR को लगा छठा झटका, गिल 37 रन बनाकर आउट

27 अप्रैल 2018

charas
Chamba

कोटी में आधा किलो चरस के साथ धरा युवक

27 अप्रैल 2018

