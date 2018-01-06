Download App
Home ›   Punjab ›   Jalandhar ›   सर्दी के कारण गई फुटपाथ पर सो रहे व्यक्ति की जान

सर्दी के कारण गई फुटपाथ पर सो रहे व्यक्ति की जान

Panchkula bureau Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 10:29 PM IST
सर्दी से फुटपाथ पर सो रहे युवक की मौत अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
जालंधर। महानगर में सर्दी का कहर बढ़ता जा रहा है। मैदानी इलाकों में चल रही शीत लहर के कारण फुटपॉथ पर सोने वाले लोगों की जान पर बनी हुई है। जालंधर में न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है। शनिवार को कड़ाके की सर्दी के कारण एक युवक की मौत हो गई। उक्त व्यक्ति थाना डिवीजन नंबर-8 के आधीन आते पठानकोट चौक फ्लाईओवर के नीचे सो रहा था। रात को अधिक सर्दी होने के कारण उसकी मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान नहीं हो सकी है लेकिन आसपास के लोगों का कहना है कि मृत व्यक्ति लोगों से पैसे मांगकर पेट भरता था। शुक्रवार रात वह फ्लाईओवर के नीचे सो गया। रात को ठंड के कारण उसकी मौत हो गई। थाना-8 के एएसआई मनजीत सिंह ने बताया कि शव को पहचान के लिए सिविल अस्पताल में रखवा दिया गया है।
