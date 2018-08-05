शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Punjab ›   Jalandhar ›   फौजी संदीप का कोलकता के अस्पताल में निधन, अंतिम संस्कार आज

फौजी संदीप का कोलकता के अस्पताल में निधन, अंतिम संस्कार आज

Panchkula bureau Updated Sun, 05 Aug 2018 10:08 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
फौजी संदीप का कोलकता के अस्पताल में निधन
जलालाबाद (फिरोजपुर)। जलालाबाद के गांव मंडी रोड़ा वाली निवासी संदीप सिंह (24) पुत्र परमजीत सिंह साढ़े तीन साल पहले सेना में भर्ती हुआ था और सिख रेजिमेंट में तैनात था। संदीप सिलीगुड़ी में एक सप्ताह पहले ड्यूटी दौरान पहाड़ी से गिर गया और कोमा में चला गया था। रविवार को कोलकाता के अस्पताल में संदीप का निधन हो गया। संदीप का परिवार पिछले एक सप्ताह से कोलकाता में ही उसकी देखरेख के लिए गया था। संदीप का पार्थिव शव सोमवार को जलालाबाद के गांव मंडी रोड़ा वाली पहुंचेगा और गांव के श्मशानघाट में अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा।

फोटो संख्या-05एफजेडआरपी04
कैप्शन--संदीप सिंह (फाइल फोटो)

Recommended

Genelia D Souza
Bollywood

एक विज्ञापन ने जेनेलिया की बदल दी थी किस्मत, 9 साल डेट करने के बाद पहली फिल्म के हीरो से की थी शादी

5 अगस्त 2018

6 august 2018 rashifal: daily horoscope 6th day of august month
Predictions

6 अगस्त 2018 राशिफल: शुभ मुहूर्त में सावन का दूसरा सोमवार, 8 राशियां रहेंगी फायदे में

5 अगस्त 2018

Sachin and Virat are younger than wife, know the difference between other celebrities
India News

तेंदुलकर और विराट हैं उम्र में पत्नी से छोटे, जानें किन-किन सेलिब्रिटीज में कितना है अंतर

5 अगस्त 2018

friendship day filmy songs
Kavya Charcha

इन फ़िल्मी नग़मों ने दिए दोस्ती के जज़्बातों को शब्द...

5 अगस्त 2018

New transfer act for teachers in himachal pradesh
Shimla

नया तबादला एक्ट: महिला शिक्षकों और दुर्गम क्षेत्रों में तैनाती के लिए अब ये नियम

5 अगस्त 2018

Important questions to ask yourself before loving someone
Relationship

रोमांटिक रिलेशनशिप शुरू करने से पहले जरूर पूछें ये 10 सवाल, लंबा चलेगा रिश्ता

5 अगस्त 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अदनान
Television

ये टीवी स्टार्स नहीं मनाना चाहते फ्रेंडशिप डे, दोस्तों को इस तरह से दिया मैसेज

5 अगस्त 2018

Couple
Weird Stories

चुनाव के लिए दोस्त की पत्नी मांगी उधार, जब जागा पति का प्यार तो छिन चुका था सब कुछ...

5 अगस्त 2018

Internet Sensation
Humour

'डांसिंग अंकल' के बाद अब 'गली ब्वॉय' ने डांस किया धांसू, हंसते-हंसते निकल आएंगे आंसू

5 अगस्त 2018

पीएम मोदी और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
Bizarre News

अमेरिका ने जय-वीरू के स्टाइल में दी भारत को फ्रेंडशिप डे की बधाई, सबूत है यह वीडियो

5 अगस्त 2018

कोर्ट में आरोपी के मुंह को टेप से बांधा
Weird Stories

अदालत में दिखा अजब नजारा, ज्यादा बोलने पर कोर्ट ने आरोपी को सुनाया ऐसा फरमान, सब हैरान

5 अगस्त 2018

heel pain
Healthy Food

गठिया को जड़ से खत्म कर देगी ये एक रुपये की चीज, आपकी किचन में ही है मौजूद

5 अगस्त 2018

breast feeding
Yoga and Health

क्या सच में ब्रेस्टफीडिंग करवाने से महिला के शरीर में आते है बदलाव,जानें सच्चाई

5 अगस्त 2018

Sushma Swaraj
Weird Stories

विदेश यात्रा के दौरान सुषमा स्वराज को मिली बॉलीवुड फैन, लता के गीत से जीत लिया दिल

5 अगस्त 2018

सोनाली बेंद्रे
Bollywood

कैंसर के चलते सोनाली बेंद्रे ने मुंडवाया सिर, फोटो हुई वायरल तो फैंस बोले- 'आपके जज्बे को सलाम'

5 अगस्त 2018

couple
Relationship

Friendship Day Spl: क्यों एक लड़का-लड़की अच्छे दोस्त नहीं हो सकते, ये हैं 5 बड़े कारण

5 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

कार्यक्रम में गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह को किया गया सम्मानित
Lucknow

डिप्टी सीएम ने निभाया 'अमर उजाला' के कार्यक्रम में मेधावियों से किया वादा

प्रदेश सरकार ने हाईस्कूल एवं इंटरमीडिएट के मेधावी छात्रों के घरों तक पक्की सड़कें पहुंचाने का वादा भी पूरा कर दिया। कुल 112 विद्यार्थियों के घरों तक पक्की सड़कें पहुंचाने की परियोजनाओं का शिलान्यास व लोकार्पण भी किया गया।

5 अगस्त 2018

सड़क हादसे में घायल हुये व्यक्ति की उपचार के दौरान मौत
Amritsar

सड़क हादसे में घायल हुये व्यक्ति की उपचार के दौरान मौत

5 अगस्त 2018

accident in almora
Dehradun

कार खाई में गिरने से दो की मौत तीन घायल, बारिश के बीच शवों और घायलों को निकालना हुआ मुश्किल

5 अगस्त 2018

फूड सेफ्टी टीम ने भरे दूध के 6, दहीं-पनीर के 11 सैंपल
Ludhiana

फूड सेफ्टी टीम ने भरे दूध के 6, दहीं-पनीर के 11 सैंपल

5 अगस्त 2018

सात लाख के कर्जई किसान ने दी जान
Ludhiana

सात लाख के कर्जई किसान ने दी जान

5 अगस्त 2018

ेजेल में कैदी से मारपीट, उपचारधीन
Ludhiana

ेजेल में कैदी से मारपीट, उपचारधीन

5 अगस्त 2018

Nitish kumar statement over mujjafpur rape case
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर रेप कांड: नीतीश बोले- गाली देनी है तो दो, पर हम दोषियों को नहीं बख्शेंगे

5 अगस्त 2018

Amit shah target SP BSP and congress on bangladeshi immigrants
Varanasi

अमित शाह ने सपा, बसपा और कांग्रेस से पूछा, बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठियों को देश से निकालना है या नहीं

5 अगस्त 2018

मिथिला मधुर सावन महोत्सव में दिखी सांस्कृतिक धरोहर और परम्पराओं की झलक
Noida

मिथिला मधुर सावन महोत्सव में दिखी सांस्कृतिक धरोहर और परम्पराओं की झलक

5 अगस्त 2018

सरकार ने कामगारों के साथ धोखा किया है: विजेंद्र गुप्ता
Noida

सरकार ने कामगारों के साथ धोखा किया है: विजेंद्र गुप्ता

5 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

लेडी खली कविता ने खोला राज, बताया कैसे पहुंची WWE तक

WWE में पहुंचनेवाली पहली भारतीय महिला कविता देवी ने अपने इंटरव्यू में की कई अहम मुद्दों पर खुलकर बात। कविता ने बताया कि उन्हें द ग्रेट खली से कितना सपोर्ट मिला और उन्हें ट्रेनिंग के कितने कड़े शेड्यूल से होकर गुजरना पड़ा।

21 अक्टूबर 2017

राम नाथ कोविंद 3:02

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद के दोस्त ने की ये अहम अपील

18 अक्टूबर 2017

उन्नाव 3:08

हाथ में तिरंगा लेकर इन लोगों ने उठाई मांग : न्याय दो या फिर दो मौत

1 अक्टूबर 2017

मोहाली एक्सीडेंट 0:54

अमानवीय : दिल-दहला देगा सड़क हादसे का ये वीडियो

25 सितंबर 2017

लुधियाना 01:07

लुधियाना में भी दो महिलाओं की कटी चोटी

7 अगस्त 2017

Related

स्वीमिंग
Noida

स्वीमिंग

5 अगस्त 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

उत्तर प्रदेश: हादसे में दो कांवड़ियों की मौत, डीसीएम-बाइक के उड़े परखच्चे

5 अगस्त 2018

झुलसा
Dehradun

कार के इंजन से खौलता पानी सैनिक पर गिरा, राहगीरों की मदद से पहुंचाया अस्पताल

5 अगस्त 2018

सेंटर
Noida

सेंटर

5 अगस्त 2018

प्रवीन नागर को बनाया तहसील उपाध्यक्ष दादरी
Noida

प्रवीन नागर को बनाया तहसील उपाध्यक्ष दादरी

5 अगस्त 2018

बहरौला में चोर की पीटकर की गई हत्या का मामला
Palwal

बहरौला में चोर की पीटकर की गई हत्या का मामला

5 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.