शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Punjab ›   Amritsar ›   कांग्रेस पार्टी ने चुनाव मैनीफेस्टो में मुलाजिमों व नौजवानों से किया झूठे वादों का ऐलान

कांग्रेस पार्टी ने चुनाव मैनीफेस्टो में मुलाजिमों व नौजवानों से किया झूठे वादों का ऐलान

Panchkula bureau Updated Wed, 01 Aug 2018 10:55 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
4 अगस्त को मोहाली में की जाएगी शोक सभा
कांग्रेस के चुनाव मैनिफेस्टो में मुलाजिमों व नौजवानों से किया गए वादे झूठे साबित
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
तरनतारन। चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस द्वारा मुलाजिमों व नौजवानों के साथ कई वादे किए थे। यह वादे अपने चुनाव मैनिफेस्टो पत्र में भी लिखे थे, लेकिन 16 महीनों के दौरान एक भी वादा पूरा नहीं किया गया। चुनाव मैनिफेस्टो में 16 महीनों के दौरान महज कागज का टुकड़ा ही बन कर रह गया है। इस कारण मुलाजिमों द्वारा कांग्रेस पार्टी के इस चुनाव मैनिफेस्टो को एक झूठा दावा ही समझती है। कर्मचारियों द्वारा 4 अगस्त को मोहाली में विशाल जनसमूह कर कांग्रेस पार्टी के चुनाव मैनिफेस्टो की शोक सभा भी की जाएगी। इसमें कांग्रेस पार्टी के साल 2017 के चुनाव मैनिफेस्टो को श्रद्धांजलि दी जाएगी और हर कर्मचारी सफेद कपड़े पहन कर आएंगे। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए दफतरी कर्मचारी यूनियन के जिला अध्यक्ष हरप्रीत सिंह खेहरा व दीपक शर्मा ने बताया कि कांग्रेस द्वारा चुनाव के मौके हर वर्ग के लिए चुनाव मैनिफेस्टो जारी कर आम जनता व नौजवानों को वोट डालने के लिए तरह-तरह के लुभावने वादे किए गए थे।
फोटो -01भनस्क्त्रस्ञ्जक्त्रस्हृक्क01-- कर्मचारियों द्वारा कांग्रेस के चुनाव मैनीफेस्टों को श्रद्वाजंलि की एक तस्वीर।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

World Breast Feeding Week: Know the list of mother milk bank in india
Fitness

देखिए आपके शहर में कहां-कहां बिकता है मां का दूध, पूरी लिस्ट यहां देख लें

2 अगस्त 2018

Egyptian sarcophagus
Supernatural Stories

2000 साल पुराना रहस्यमयी ताबूत खुलते ही निकल पड़ी मोहल्लेवालों की चीख, दहशत में लोग

1 अगस्त 2018

Momo Game
Weird Stories

बच्चों के फोन और कंप्यूटर पर रखें नजर, कहीं वो भी ना हो जाएं Momo WhatsApp गेम का शिकार...

1 अगस्त 2018

girl on scooty
Weird Stories

स्कूटी के पीछे मां-बाप को बैठाकर चार साल की बेटी कर रही थी ऐसा काम, आप सोच भी नहीं सकते

1 अगस्त 2018

स्टीलमैन अमनदीप सिंह
Weird Stories

मिलिए 'देसी हल्क' से, इस लड़के की जांबाजी देखकर खौफ खा जाते हैं लोग...

1 अगस्त 2018

download these 4 app for government job information
Education

बस एक क्लिक करते ही मिलेगी सरकारी नौकरी, मोबाइल में डाउनलोड करें ये 4 एप

1 अगस्त 2018

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी के फैन का IIFA पर गंभीर आरोप, चोरी का वीडियो दिखाकर ऐसे दी श्रद्धांजलि

1 अगस्त 2018

karishma sharma recent glamorous photoshoot viral in social media
Fashion

करिश्मा शर्मा के ग्लैमरस फोटोशूट ने इंटरनेट पर मचाई धूम, 'रागिनी एमएमएस-2' से आई थीं चर्चा में

1 अगस्त 2018

Human Pig
Weird Stories

सूअर ने दिया इंसान जैसे बच्चे को जन्म, तस्वीरें देखने के बाद भी सच पर नहीं होगा यकीन

1 अगस्त 2018

lokmanya tilak death anniversary
Stress Management

बाल गंगाधर तिलक के ये 10 अनमोल वचन बढ़ाएंगे आत्मविश्वास, लाइफ को कर देंगे कूल

1 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

फाइल
Jammu

कठुआ गैंगरेप केस: आंदोलन का नेतृत्व करने वाले तालिब पर रेप का मामला दर्ज, गिरफ्तार

पत्नी से मारपीट करने सहित कई अन्य मामलों में शामिल तालिब हुसैन को पुलवामा जिले के त्राल से सांबा पुलिस ने पकड़ा है। गिरफ्तारी के वक्त पुलिस पर स्थानीय लोगों ने पथराव भी किया। तालिब कठुआ के रसाना कांड में प्रदर्शन कर चर्चा में आया था।

2 अगस्त 2018

स्टेशन के पोर्टिको पर चढ़ रहा है भगवा रंग
Chandauli

स्टेशन के पोर्टिको पर चढ़ रहा है भगवा रंग

2 अगस्त 2018

समूह सखियों को किया प्रशिक्षित
Mirzapur

समूह सखियों को किया प्रशिक्षित

2 अगस्त 2018

लोकार्पण के बहाने कार्यकर्ताओं की नब्ज टटोलेंगे अमित शाह
Chandauli

लोकार्पण के बहाने कार्यकर्ताओं की नब्ज टटोलेंगे अमित शाह

2 अगस्त 2018

सिविल अस्पताल में रातभर रहा ब्लैक आउट
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

सिविल अस्पताल में रातभर रहा ब्लैक आउट

2 अगस्त 2018

एसडीओ सहित 37 एनीमल अंटेंडेंट व आठ पशु चिकित्सकों के पद रिक्त ...पशृ स्वास्यि सेवा चरमराई
Jhajjar/Bahadurgarh

एसडीओ सहित 37 एनीमल अंटेंडेंट व आठ पशु चिकित्सकों के पद रिक्त ...पशृ स्वास्यि सेवा चरमराई

2 अगस्त 2018

13 अगस्त तक पार्क का कार्य पूरा करने का दिया निर्देश
Chandauli

13 अगस्त तक पार्क का कार्य पूरा करने का दिया निर्देश

2 अगस्त 2018

लापरवाही पर प्रभारी मंत्री ने जताई नाराजगी, चेतावनी
Chandauli

लापरवाही पर प्रभारी मंत्री ने जताई नाराजगी, चेतावनी

2 अगस्त 2018

पुरानी पेंशन बहाली के लिए अटेवा ने कसा कमर
Chandauli

पुरानी पेंशन बहाली के लिए अटेवा ने कसा कमर

2 अगस्त 2018

ंदा लगा किसान जुटे नहर की पटरी के मरम्मत में
Chandauli

ंदा लगा किसान जुटे नहर की पटरी के मरम्मत में

2 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: BSF ने मार गिराया पाकिस्तानी तस्कर, दूसरा गिरफ्तार

अटारी अंतराष्ट्रीय सीमा के नजदीक बीएसफ ने एक पाकिस्तानी तस्कर को मार गिया है, जबकि दूसरे को जिंदा पकड़ा गया है। आपको बता दें कि इन तस्करों के पास से चार किलो हिरोइन, एक मोबाइल फोन और दो पाकिस्तानी सिम भी बरामद किए गए हैं।

6 अप्रैल 2018

नवजोत सिंह 1:11

इराक में मारे गए लोगों के परिजनों को मुआवजा देगी पंजाब सरकार

2 अप्रैल 2018

सुसाइड 0:54

पंजाब: बहुत ही दर्दनाक हैं फेसबुक पर लाइव किए गए इस सुसाइड की तस्वीरें

3 फरवरी 2018

लोहड़ी 3:03

इन बच्चियों ने समझाए 'लोहड़ी' के असल मायने

13 जनवरी 2018

सीसीटीवी फुटेज 3:02

LEAK VIDEO: महिला प्रिंसिपल को KISS करते पकड़े गए सीकेडी प्रधान!

28 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

एआईयू के कैलेंडर में अब खेलो इंडिया भी शामिल
Bareilly

एआईयू के कैलेंडर में अब खेलो इंडिया भी शामिल

2 अगस्त 2018

अधर में छोड़ा नाला, बारिश में गिरी चार घरों की दीवार
Bareilly

अधर में छोड़ा नाला, बारिश में गिरी चार घरों की दीवार

2 अगस्त 2018

World Breast Feeding Week: Know the list of mother milk bank in india
Fitness

देखिए आपके शहर में कहां-कहां बिकता है मां का दूध, पूरी लिस्ट यहां देख लें

2 अगस्त 2018

सबकी कुंडलियां खंगालेंगे घपले-घोटाले निकालेंगे
Bareilly

सबकी कुंडलियां खंगालेंगे घपले-घोटाले निकालेंगे

2 अगस्त 2018

छह जिंदगियां निगलने वाला गड्ढा फिर न बन जाए जानलेवा
Bareilly

छह जिंदगियां निगलने वाला गड्ढा फिर न बन जाए जानलेवा

2 अगस्त 2018

युवक की दाड़ी कटवाई
Delhi NCR

पाकिस्तानी कहकर जबरदस्ती कटवा दी दाढ़ी, युवक और सैलून कर्मचारी से की मारपीट

2 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.