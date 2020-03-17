शहर चुनें

Sara Ali Khan worship at Kashi Vishwanath Temple Controversy over Touch vision in varanasi

वाराणसी: काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में स्पर्श दर्शन के बाद विवादों में घिरीं सारा अली खान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Tue, 17 Mar 2020 02:05 PM IST
सारा अली खान ने मां अमृता सिंह के साथ की पूजा।
सारा अली खान ने मां अमृता सिंह के साथ की पूजा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
सैफ अली खान की बेटी सारा अली खान के काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में बाबा के स्पर्श दर्शन व पूजन पर विवाद उठ खड़ा हुआ है। काशी के विद्वानों ने इसे मंदिर की परंपरा के विपरीत बताया है। काशी विकास समिति ने भी इस पर रोष जाहिर किया है।
सारा अली खान ने मां अमृता सिंह के साथ की पूजा।
सारा अली खान ने मां अमृता सिंह के साथ की पूजा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
काशी विश्वनाथ गली में सारा अली खान।
काशी विश्वनाथ गली में सारा अली खान।
काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर
काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर
