Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Meerut News: angry women have beaten up a soldier after businessman death in accident

नशे में धुत सिपाही ने व्यापारी को रौंदा, फिर महिलाओं ने पुलिसकर्मी को पीटकर किया अधमरा, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Fri, 24 Jul 2020 12:10 PM IST
महिला ने सिपाही को पीटा
1 of 7
महिला ने सिपाही को पीटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ जिले में नशे में धुत सिपाही ने एक व्यापारी को रौंद डाला। व्यापारी की मौत के बाद महिलाओं ने जमकर हंगामा काटा। इस दौरान महिलाओं ने पुलिसकर्मी को पीट-पीटकर अधमरा कर दिया। आगे देखिए तस्वीरें-  
meerut police meerut news up news latest news businessman death

महिला ने सिपाही को पीटा
महिला ने सिपाही को पीटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल सिपाही को ले जाती पुलिस
घायल सिपाही को ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद मौके पर भीड़ जमा हुई
हादसे के बाद मौके पर भीड़ जमा हुई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हादसे के बाद मौके पर भीड़ जमा हुई
हादसे के बाद मौके पर भीड़ जमा हुई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भीड़ ने पुलिसकर्मी की गाड़ी को घेरा
भीड़ ने पुलिसकर्मी की गाड़ी को घेरा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिसकर्मी को जमकर पीटा
पुलिसकर्मी को जमकर पीटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घायल पुलिसकर्मी
घायल पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
