Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Bulandshahr man had these symptoms before he found corona virus positive

खुर्जा के कोरोना पाॅजिटिव ने मेरठ के तीन अस्पतालों में कराया था इलाज, संपर्क में आए कई लोग, ट्रैवल हिस्ट्री खोजने में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sat, 28 Mar 2020 01:10 AM IST
लॉकडाउन - फोटो : amar ujala
बुलंदशहर के खुर्जा निवासी व्यक्ति की सैंपल रिपोर्ट में कोरोना वायरस की पुष्टि होने पर मेरठ में हड़कंप मच गया है। वहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग में पूरी तरह खलबली मच गई है।

दरअसल, पचास वर्षीय यह व्यक्ति महाराष्ट्र से तीन दिन पहले मेरठ लौटा था। जहां उसने शहर के कई अस्पतालों में अपना इलाज भी कराया था। अब पुलिस के लिए उन लोगों को ढूंढना बड़ी चुनौती है जो उसके संपर्क में आए हैं-

 
