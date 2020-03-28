खुर्जा के कोरोना पाॅजिटिव ने मेरठ के तीन अस्पतालों में कराया था इलाज, संपर्क में आए कई लोग, ट्रैवल हिस्ट्री खोजने में जुटी पुलिस

{"_id":"5e7e56c68ebc3e77377a95fd","slug":"bulandshahr-man-had-these-symptoms-before-he-found-corona-virus-positive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0945\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0935\u0932 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u091c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7e56c68ebc3e77377a95fd","slug":"bulandshahr-man-had-these-symptoms-before-he-found-corona-virus-positive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0945\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0935\u0932 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u091c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
lockdown meerut
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7e56c68ebc3e77377a95fd","slug":"bulandshahr-man-had-these-symptoms-before-he-found-corona-virus-positive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0945\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0935\u0932 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u091c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
meerut medical
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7e56c68ebc3e77377a95fd","slug":"bulandshahr-man-had-these-symptoms-before-he-found-corona-virus-positive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0945\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0935\u0932 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u091c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
coronavirus meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7e56c68ebc3e77377a95fd","slug":"bulandshahr-man-had-these-symptoms-before-he-found-corona-virus-positive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0945\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0935\u0932 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u091c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
coronavirus meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7e56c68ebc3e77377a95fd","slug":"bulandshahr-man-had-these-symptoms-before-he-found-corona-virus-positive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0930\u094d\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0945\u091c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c, \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0930\u094d\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0935\u0932 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u091c\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
coronavirus meerut
- फोटो : अमर उजाला