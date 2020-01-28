शहर चुनें

मौसम में अचानक बदलेगा हवाओं का रुख, आज बारिश के संकेत, बरसात के बाद 3 दिनों तक छाया रहेगा घना कोहरा

Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 11:12 PM IST
बारिश से बढ़ेगी ठंड।
बारिश से बढ़ेगी ठंड। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
यूपी के कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिलों में 24 घंटे के अंतराल में हवाओें का रुख बदल गया। कई दिनों से उत्तर-पश्चिम दिशा से चल रहीं हवाएं अब दक्षिण पूर्वी छोर से आने लगी हैं। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार 29 और 30 जनवरी को स्थानीय स्तर पर हल्की बारिश हो सकती है।

 
बारिश से बढ़ेगी ठंड।
बारिश से बढ़ेगी ठंड। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुछ ऐसा है कानपुर में ठंड का आलम
कुछ ऐसा है कानपुर में ठंड का आलम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में ठंड
कानपुर में ठंड
