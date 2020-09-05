शहर चुनें
विकास के बाद अब बहनोई कर रहा दबंगई, इलाके में जमीन कब्जाने से लेकर प्रधानी के हर काम में दखल देने का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 05 Sep 2020 01:53 AM IST
दहशतगर्द विकास दुबे के एनकाउंटर के बाद अब आजीवन कारावास की सजा पाए उसके बहनोई ने इलाके में दबंगई शुरू कर दी है। ग्रामीणों का आरोप है कि बहनोई जमीन पर कब्जा करने के साथ ही प्रधानी के कामों में भी दखल दे रहा है।
Agra

तिहरा हत्याकांड : आरोपी गजेंद्र को रिमांड पर लेगी पुलिस, इन चीजों की बरामदगी के होंगे प्रयास

4 सितंबर 2020

