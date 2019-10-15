शहर चुनें

यूपी में कहीं बादल मेहरबान तो कहीं आसमान साफ, जलवायु परिवर्तन की ये खबर जरूर पढ़ लें

पंकज प्रसून, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 06:31 PM IST
जलवायु परिवर्तन
1 of 5
जलवायु परिवर्तन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इस बार मानसून में बादलों के बदले रवैये ने मौसम विज्ञानियों को भी परेशान किया। कहीं सामान्य से ज्यादा तो कहीं कम बारिश हुई। कानपुर में सामान्य (617.9 मिलीमीटर) से एक मिमी अधिक 624.1 मिलीमीटर बारिश हुई तो कानपुर देहात में सामान्य से 59 प्रतिशत कम रही।
up news mausam news mausam news uttar pradesh
जलवायु परिवर्तन
जलवायु परिवर्तन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
