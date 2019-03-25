{"_id":"5c97ce0fbdec22145e481a17","slug":"keshav-maurya-statement-on-sp-bsp-alliance-before-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0935 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u093e-\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947...\u092c\u0941\u0906-\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0906 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
केशव मौर्य औरैया में जन सभा को संबोधित करते हुए
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5c97ce0fbdec22145e481a17","slug":"keshav-maurya-statement-on-sp-bsp-alliance-before-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0935 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u093e-\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947...\u092c\u0941\u0906-\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0906 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
केशव मौर्य का स्वागत करते बीजेपी समर्थक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5c97ce0fbdec22145e481a17","slug":"keshav-maurya-statement-on-sp-bsp-alliance-before-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0935 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u093e-\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947...\u092c\u0941\u0906-\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0906 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
केशव मौर्य बीजेपी समर्थकों के साथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5c97ce0fbdec22145e481a17","slug":"keshav-maurya-statement-on-sp-bsp-alliance-before-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0935 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u093e-\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947...\u092c\u0941\u0906-\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0906 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
केशव मौर्य को माला पहनाते बीजेपी समर्थक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5c97ce0fbdec22145e481a17","slug":"keshav-maurya-statement-on-sp-bsp-alliance-before-lok-sabha-elections-2019","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0936\u0935 \u092e\u094c\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u093e-\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0917\u0920\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u091f\u0915\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947...\u092c\u0941\u0906-\u092c\u092c\u0941\u0906 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0915 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
केशव मौर्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला