केशव मौर्य ने ली सपा-बसपा गठबंधन की चुटकी, बोले...बुआ-बबुआ मिलकर भी भाजपा को नहीं रोक पाएंगे

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 05:03 AM IST
केशव मौर्य औरैया में जन सभा को संबोधित करते हुए
केशव मौर्य औरैया में जन सभा को संबोधित करते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया की गल्ला मंडी स्थित मैदान में प्रदेश के डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने चुनावी जनसभा में सपा-बसपा गठबंधन को निशाने पर रखा। कहा कि बुआ-बबुआ मिलकर भी 2019 में केंद्र में भाजपा की सरकार बनने से नहीं रोक पाएंगे। भ्रष्टाचारी परेशान हैं। यही कारण है कि आज सभी विपक्षी दल एकजुट होकर भाजपा को हराने की नाकाम कोशिश में जुटे हैं।
केशव मौर्य औरैया में जन सभा को संबोधित करते हुए
केशव मौर्य औरैया में जन सभा को संबोधित करते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केशव मौर्य का स्वागत करते बीजेपी समर्थक
केशव मौर्य का स्वागत करते बीजेपी समर्थक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केशव मौर्य बीजेपी समर्थकों के साथ
केशव मौर्य बीजेपी समर्थकों के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केशव मौर्य को माला पहनाते बीजेपी समर्थक
केशव मौर्य को माला पहनाते बीजेपी समर्थक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केशव मौर्य
केशव मौर्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
