राफेल लेकर उड़े हरदोई के विंग कमांडर अभिषेक, परिजनों ने बताया विमान लेकर अंबाला पहुंचेंगे

{"_id":"5f1f19d98ebc3e9f66756657","slug":"hardoi-s-wing-commander-abhishek-flew-with-rafael","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0947\u0932 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0939\u0930\u0926\u094b\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राफेल लेकर उड़े हरदोई के विंग कमांडर अभिषेक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विंग कमांडर अभिषेक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिवार के साथ विंग कमांडर अभिषेक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राफेल लेकर उड़े हरदोई के विंग कमांडर अभिषेक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चों के साथ विंग कमांडर अभिषेक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला