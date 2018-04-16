बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ad44d8b4f1c1b5c098b4d79","slug":"father-raped-his-ten-years-old-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0903 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092b\u092b\u0915-\u092b\u092b\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाप बना हैवानः घर पहुंची मां तो बेटी की हालत देख फफक-फफक कर रो पड़ी
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 12:45 PM IST
बच्चे सबसे ज्यादा कहां और किसके साथ महफूज होते हैं? इस प्रश्न का उत्तर देते समय बस एक रिश्ते का नाम आता है और वह है "पिता"। लेकिन जब एक बाप ही अपनी बेटी की अस्मत लूट ले तो भरोसे से भी भरोसा उठ जाता है। ऐसे ही 'बाप की दरिंदगी की ये खबर' उत्तर प्रदेश के महोबा जिले की है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ad44d8b4f1c1b5c098b4d79","slug":"father-raped-his-ten-years-old-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0903 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092b\u092b\u0915-\u092b\u092b\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad44d8b4f1c1b5c098b4d79","slug":"father-raped-his-ten-years-old-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0903 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092b\u092b\u0915-\u092b\u092b\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad44d8b4f1c1b5c098b4d79","slug":"father-raped-his-ten-years-old-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0903 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092b\u092b\u0915-\u092b\u092b\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ad44d8b4f1c1b5c098b4d79","slug":"father-raped-his-ten-years-old-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u092a \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0903 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092b\u092b\u0915-\u092b\u092b\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.