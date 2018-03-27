शहर चुनें

इटावा में जेसीबी से हुई जमीन में गाड़े गए नाेटाें के खजाने की खुदाई

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 11:57 PM IST
नाेटाें से लदी वैन ढूंढने के लिए हुई खुदाई
यूपी के इटावा जिले में जमीन से खजाना निकलने की खबर सुनकर हड़कंप मच गया। अासपास गांव के लाेग खजाने की खुदाई देखने के लिए जुटने लगे।  हर कोई खुदाई स्थल तक पहुंचने के लिए बेताब दिख रहा था। पुलिस ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद लोगों को संभाला। 
 

 
नाेटाें से लदी वैन ढूंढने के लिए हुई खुदाई
खजाने की बात सुन जुटने लगी भीड़
जेसीबी से हुई नाेटाें की खुदाई
नाेटाे से लदी वैन ढूंढती जेसीबी

