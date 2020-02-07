गुरु हरराय महाराज के पर्व पर धूमधाम से निकला नगर कीर्तन, बच्चों ने मार्शल आर्ट से कर दिया रोमांचित

{"_id":"5e3d7e5e8ebc3ee5d653be4a","slug":"children-thrilled-with-martial-arts-to-the-people","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0939\u0930\u0930\u093e\u092f \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928, \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0932 \u0906\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मार्शल आर्ट खेलते बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगर कीर्तन में पंज प्यारे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगर कीर्तन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगर कीर्तन में बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मार्शल आर्ट देख रोमांचित हुए लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला