Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Kanpur › Children thrilled with martial arts to the people

गुरु हरराय महाराज के पर्व पर धूमधाम से निकला नगर कीर्तन, बच्चों ने मार्शल आर्ट से कर दिया रोमांचित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 08:50 PM IST
मार्शल आर्ट खेलते बच्चे
मार्शल आर्ट खेलते बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में शुक्रवार को गुरु नानक देव के सातवें स्वरूप गुरु हरराय महाराज के आगमन पर्व पर गोविंदनगर स्थित गुरु सिंह सभा गुरुद्वारा से विशाल नगर कीर्तन धूमधाम से निकला। सबसे आगे शामिल बच्चों ने गतका प्रदर्शन (मार्शल आर्ट) से लोगों को रोमांचित कर दिया।

 
मार्शल आर्ट खेलते बच्चे
मार्शल आर्ट खेलते बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगर कीर्तन में पंज प्यारे
नगर कीर्तन में पंज प्यारे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगर कीर्तन
नगर कीर्तन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नगर कीर्तन में बच्चे
नगर कीर्तन में बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मार्शल आर्ट देख रोमांचित हुए लोग
मार्शल आर्ट देख रोमांचित हुए लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
