औरैया हादसा: एक साथ इतने शव देख सिहर उठा हर कोई, एंबुलेंसों के सायरनों ने तोड़ा भोर का सन्नाटा

{"_id":"5ec043808ebc3e90571a3c8f","slug":"accident-in-lockdown-26-migrants-killed-as-2-trucks-collide-in-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0938\u093f\u0939\u0930 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0939\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0908, \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092d\u094b\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
औरैया सड़क हादसे शव निकालने के लिए जेसीबी लगाई गई
लाशों का ढेर देख सिहर उठा हर काेई
औरैया जिला अस्पताल में लगा शवों का ढेर
जेसीबी से निकाले गए शव
हादसा देख दहल गए थे पुलिसकर्मी
