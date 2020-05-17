शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   accident in lockdown: 26 Migrants Killed As 2 Trucks Collide In UP

औरैया हादसा: एक साथ इतने शव देख सिहर उठा हर कोई, एंबुलेंसों के सायरनों ने तोड़ा भोर का सन्नाटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Sun, 17 May 2020 01:21 AM IST
औरैया सड़क हादसे शव निकालने के लिए जेसीबी लगाई गई
1 of 5
औरैया सड़क हादसे शव निकालने के लिए जेसीबी लगाई गई - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में इटावा-कानपुर हाईवे पर हादसे में मरे 24 लोगों के शव जिला अस्पताल में एक लाइन में देख हर किसी की आंख नम हो गई। हालांकि बाद में दो और मजदूरों के दम तोड़ने से मृतकों की संख्या 26 पहुंच गई थी। भोर में एंबुलेंसों के सायरनों की आवाज सन्नाटा तोड़ती रही।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
road accident accident news kanpur kanpur news up news auraiya news auraiya dcm truck dcm vehicle

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

औरैया सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

औरैया हादसे में एक युवक लापता, परिजन बोले मोदी, योगी ने लॉकडाउन कर दिया अब लोगो की समस्या भी देखें

17 मई 2020

ऑटों में लोडर ने मारी टक्कर, प्रवासी दंपित की मौत
Kanpur

हरियाणा से बिहार जा रहे थे दंपित, लोडर ने ऑटो में मारी टक्कर, मौके पर मौत, बेहोश समझ उठाता रहा मासूम

16 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
औरैया सड़क हादसे में घायल प्रवासियों को सैफई मिनी पीजीआई में भर्ती कराया गया है
Kanpur

LOCKDOWN: मौत पर थमा मजबूर मजदूरों की बेबसी का सफर, हाईवे से लेकर अस्पताल तक चीखें और सिसकियां

16 मई 2020

वर्षिता कुशवाहा कक्षा- एक, विवान और वियोम अग्रवाल की बनाई पेटिंग
Agra

एकांतवास में निखर रही बच्चों की प्रतिभाएं, देखिए सुंदर तस्वीरें

16 मई 2020

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
Puja

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
दादरी और दनकौर रेलवे स्टेशन से ले जाए गए मजदूर
Delhi NCR

52 दिन बाद उम्मीदों की ट्रेन में सवार हुए लगभग 5000 श्रमिक, लौटे बिहार

16 मई 2020

औरैया सड़क हादसे का दर्दनाक मंजर
Auraiya

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: औरैया में 26 प्रवासी मजदूरों की हादसे में मौत, 27 लड़ रहे मौत से जंग, जानिए सब कुछ

16 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

जिंदगी बचाने की जुगत में अपनी मंजिल की ओर बढ़ते कदम
Varanasi

प्रवासियों का दर्द: इन आंखों में हैं अधूरे ख्वाब और अंतहीन पीड़ा...

16 मई 2020

IAS Harshita mathur
Gorakhpur

इस महिला आईएएस अफसर ने प्रवासी मजदूरों को दिया सहारा, 24 घंटे कर रही हैं काम

16 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
सेक्टर 93 निवासी सतबीर सिंह
Noida

नोएडा: लॉकडाउन में बागवानी कर घरों को हराभरा और सुंदर बना रहे लोग, किचन गार्डन तैयार करके उगा रहे सब्जियां

16 मई 2020

घर जाते प्रवासी मजदूर
Agra

लॉकडाउन: घर लौटे मेहनतकश मजदूर की कहानी, दो साल की जमा मजदूरी सिर्फ 490 रुपये

16 मई 2020

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
Puja

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 22-मई-2020
औरैया हादसे की दर्दनाक तस्वीरें
Auraiya

Accident In Lockdown: बेबस और मजबूर हुआ मजदूर, बोले पेट भरने की चाह में मौत पर थमा उम्मीदों का सफर

16 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: इन दस तस्वीरों में देखिए प्रवासी मजदूरों का दर्द...

16 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी तो सख्त हुआ प्रशासन, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

16 मई 2020

यूपी के औरैया में बड़ा हादसा
Auraiya

औरैया हादसा: बच गए तो ऊपर वाले को कहा शुक्रिया, इन्हें छूकर निकली मौत, बयां किया आंखों देखा भयावह मंजर

16 मई 2020

अपने घर पैदल जाते मजदूर
Meerut

बेपटरी हुई जिंदगी... जेब में पैसे नहीं, आंखों में सिर्फ आंसू, मजदूरों ने बयां की अपने दर्द की कहानी

16 मई 2020

चलते चलते पैरों में सूजन और छाले पड़ गए
Meerut

बेबसी: आंखों में नींद, पैरों में छाले... दर्द के सिवा कुछ नहीं, बच्चों के साथ जारी है मजदूरों का सफर

16 मई 2020

Gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: 12590 यात्रियों को लेकर गोरखपुर पहुंची दस श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन, प्रशासन के छूटे पसीने

16 मई 2020

यूपी के औरैया में बड़ा हादसा
Auraiya

औरैया हादसा: चाय पीने रुके थे, पल भर में मच गई चीख-पुकार, 26 की गई जान

16 मई 2020

कब्रिस्तान से शव को निकाला गया
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः एक बकरी के लिए चाचा ने भतीजे को मार डाला, खुलासा हुआ तो सन्न था इलाका

16 मई 2020

अमित पंघाल
Chandigarh

बॉक्सर अमित पंघाल ने खेल मंत्री को लिखा पत्र, कहा- योग्यता के आधार पर सरकार खुद करे चयन

16 मई 2020

मंदिर में ग्रामीणों के साथ फ्रांसीसी परिवार।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: लॉकडाउन के दौरान यह विदेशी परिवार बोलने लगा भोजपुरी, कहा- इसमें अपनापन है

16 मई 2020

चारपाई पर बल्ली बांध बीमार बेटे को ले जाते हुए
Kanpur

LOCKDOWN: बीमार बेटे को चारपाई पर लिटा लुधियाना से कानपुर तक पैदल तय किया सफर

16 मई 2020

औरैया सड़क हादसे शव निकालने के लिए जेसीबी लगाई गई
औरैया सड़क हादसे शव निकालने के लिए जेसीबी लगाई गई - फोटो : amar ujala
लाशों का ढेर देख सिहर उठा हर काेई
लाशों का ढेर देख सिहर उठा हर काेई - फोटो : amar ujala
औरैया जिला अस्पताल में लगा शवों का ढेर
औरैया जिला अस्पताल में लगा शवों का ढेर - फोटो : amar ujala
जेसीबी से निकाले गए शव
जेसीबी से निकाले गए शव - फोटो : amar ujala
हादसा देख दहल गए थे पुलिसकर्मी
हादसा देख दहल गए थे पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited