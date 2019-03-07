बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c80bc0fbdec221444246901","slug":"bjp-trolled-on-social-media-after-mla-beated-by-with-shoe","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926-\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u0924\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0915\u093f\u0930\u0940, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u091c\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सांसद-विधायक के जूताकांड से सोशल मीडिया पर भाजपा की किरकिरी, लोगों ने कमेंट में जमकर लिए मजे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, संतकबीरनगर, Updated Thu, 07 Mar 2019 12:14 PM IST
संतकबीरनगर में जिला योजना की बैठक के दौरान शाम 5:30 बजे सांसद शरद त्रिपाठी और मेंहदावल विधायक राकेश सिंह में हुई जूतम पैजार का वीडियो देखते ही देखते वायरल हो गई।
