शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Gorakhpur ›   bjp trolled on social media after MLA beated by with shoe

सांसद-विधायक के जूताकांड से सोशल मीडिया पर भाजपा की किरकिरी, लोगों ने कमेंट में जमकर लिए मजे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, संतकबीरनगर, Updated Thu, 07 Mar 2019 12:14 PM IST
up mp mla fight
1 of 5
संतकबीरनगर में जिला योजना की बैठक के दौरान शाम 5:30 बजे सांसद शरद त्रिपाठी और मेंहदावल विधायक राकेश सिंह में हुई जूतम पैजार का वीडियो देखते ही देखते वायरल हो गई। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bjp mp mp sharad tripathi mahamandal mla fight mla sharad tripathi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

tears
Varanasi

देह व्यापार से 9 साल बाद मुक्त हुई युवती ने बताई अपनी दर्द भरी दास्तां, बोली- कमरे में बंद करके...

7 मार्च 2019

मेरठ बवाल
Meerut

मेरठ बवाल: पांच घंटे तक सुलगते रहे भूसा मंडी और मछेरान, पुलिस व कैंट बोर्ड के खिलाफ जबरदस्त गुस्सा

7 मार्च 2019

7 मार्च से केतु -शनि युति अगले 11 महीने के लिए ला सकती है आर्थिक हानि व् समस्याएँ - समय रहते राहू-केतु शांति पूजा से विपरीत परिणामों से बचें I
ज्योतिष समाधान

7 मार्च से केतु -शनि युति अगले 11 महीने के लिए ला सकती है आर्थिक हानि व् समस्याएँ - समय रहते राहू-केतु शांति पूजा से विपरीत परिणामों से बचें I
मेरठ बवाल
Meerut

दंगा भड़काने की थी बड़ी साजिश, मेरठ में धार्मिक स्थल फूंका, देखें बवाल की ये 23 तस्वीरें

7 मार्च 2019

kejriwal vishwas
Delhi NCR

राफेल फाइल गायब होने पर केजरीवाल ने पीएम मोदी पर बोला हमला, विश्वास ने कहा- जांची-परखी व्यापम आदत है

7 मार्च 2019

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
Impact feature

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
मेरठ बवाल
Meerut

बवाल के बाद मेरठ में हालात तनावपूर्ण, चप्पे-चप्पे पर फोर्स तैनात, बवाल की असली वजह आई सामने

6 मार्च 2019

big decisions of himachal cabinet meeting held on 06 march in shimla
Shimla

हिमाचल कैबिनेट ने शिक्षकों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, 350 पदों को भरने की मंजूरी, जानिए 30 बडे़ फैसले

6 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

मेरठ बवाल
Meerut

मेरठ: भीषण बवाल फिर कई जगह आगजनी, असामाजिक तत्वों ने ऐसे मचाया आतंक, देखें 17 तस्वीरें

6 मार्च 2019

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण-2019 में कानपुर यूपी में दूसरे नंबर पर

7 मार्च 2019

7 मार्च से केतु -शनि युति अगले 11 महीने के लिए ला सकती है आर्थिक हानि व् समस्याएँ - समय रहते राहू-केतु शांति पूजा से विपरीत परिणामों से बचें I
ज्योतिष समाधान

7 मार्च से केतु -शनि युति अगले 11 महीने के लिए ला सकती है आर्थिक हानि व् समस्याएँ - समय रहते राहू-केतु शांति पूजा से विपरीत परिणामों से बचें I
विज्ञापन
heavy snowfall and hail storm warning for himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में फिर बिगड़ेगा मौसम, भारी बारिश-बर्फबारी की चेतावनी

6 मार्च 2019

abhinadan and Birender Singh Dhanoa
Delhi NCR

पाकिस्तान में एयर स्ट्राइक के 6 दिन बाद वायुसेना चीफ ने किए पांच बड़े खुलासे, विरोधी भी चुप

5 मार्च 2019

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
Impact feature

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
शहीद श्यामबाबू की पत्नी रूबी
Kanpur

सीएम याेगी ने पुलवामा हमले के शहीदों की पत्नियों को सौंपे नियुक्ति पत्र, छलक पड़े उनकी आंखों से आंसू

6 मार्च 2019

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ
Kanpur

सीएम योगी को आया गुस्सा, डपट कर बोले 'पीएम मोदी कानपुर आ रहे हैं रैली स्थल ही नहीं पूरा शहर साफ हो'

6 मार्च 2019

aastha munjal
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टर बेटी का आखिरी मैसेज सुनाकर फफक पड़े परिजन, आना था मायके पर ससुराल से निकली अर्थी

4 मार्च 2019

five thousand new post of teachers will be filled up in himachal education department
Shimla

हिमाचल शिक्षा विभाग में भरे जाएंगे पांच हजार नए पद, वित्त महकमे ने दी मंजूरी

6 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना ने भारतीय कार्रवाई की तस्वीरें जारी की
Delhi NCR

बालाकोट स्ट्राइक: 250 या 400, नेताओं के बयानों में लगातार बदल रहे मौत के आंकड़े

6 मार्च 2019

कोटद्वार में सिलिंडर में लगी आग
Dehradun

तस्वीरें: चलते ट्रक में आग लगने से फटे 250 एलपीजी सिलिंडर, धमाके की आवाज से दूर तक दहल उठे गांव

7 मार्च 2019

abhinandan
Delhi NCR

अभिनंदन की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट में हुए पांच बड़े खुलासे, फिर सामने आई पाकिस्तान की करतूत 

4 मार्च 2019

Recruitment of 226 language teachers in Himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल में 226 भाषा अध्यापकों की भर्ती, ऐसे करें आवेदन

6 मार्च 2019

आप कांग्रेस में नहीं हो सका गठबंधन
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में क्यों बनते-बनते रह गया आप-कांग्रेस का गठबंधन, ये हैं 5 बड़े कारण

5 मार्च 2019

abhinandan
Delhi NCR

अभिनंदन की घर वापसी पर स्मृति ईरानी ने शेयर किया ऐसा मीम, 'पाकिस्तान को आया गुस्सा'

6 मार्च 2019

international women day: Meet Jabna Chauhan India's youngest sarpanch of himachal
Shimla

ये हैं देश की सबसे कम उम्र वाली पंचायत प्रधान, लागू की शराबबंदी, पीएम से लेकर अक्षय ने किया सम्मानित

6 मार्च 2019

भारतीय सेना
Chandigarh

भारतीय सेना में युवाओं के लिए बंपर भर्ती, 10वीं पास हैं तो रजिस्ट्रेशन कराएं...इन तारीखों को आएं

6 मार्च 2019

up mp mla fight
बीेजेपी विधायक और सांसद
बीजेपी विधायक और सांसद में बहस
बीजेपी सांसद और विधायक आपस में भिड़े
मीटिंग में मौजूद विधायक और सांसद
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.