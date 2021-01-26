विज्ञापन
भदोही में दर्दनाक हादसा: शव लेकर जा रही एंबुलेंस कंटेनर में भिड़ी, पांच लोगों की मौके पर मौत

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, भदोही, Updated Tue, 26 Jan 2021 11:12 AM IST
हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त।
1 of 6
हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के भदोही जिले में कंटेनर से एंबुलेंस की टक्कर में पांच लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। इस दर्दनाक हादसे से लोग सहम गए हैं। हादसा मंगलवार की सुबह करीब साढ़े आठ बजे हुए है। सूचना मिलते ही मौके पर पुलिस पहुंच गई। देखें अगली स्लाइडस...।
