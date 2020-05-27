शहर चुनें

पारा फिर 47 के पार, बारिश ने बढ़ा दी उमस

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो,प्रयागराज, Updated Wed, 27 May 2020 01:07 AM IST
प्रयागराज। लू के थपेड़ों और तपिश की वजह से मंगलवार को लोग बेहाल रहे। पारा 47.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। सूबे में सिर्फ बांदा का तापमान 48 डिग्री यहां से अधिक रहा। स्थानीय चक्रवाती हवाओं का दबाव बढ़ने पर शाम को कुछ देर के लिए बारिश जरूर हुई, लेकिन राहत की बजाय उमस ने परेशानी बढ़ा दी। मौसम विज्ञानियों के अनुसार अभी दो-तीन दिन और इसी तरह का मौसम बना रहेगा। बताया कि पश्चिम विक्षोभ उठ चुका है और उसके यहां बृहस्पतिवार या शुक्रवार तक पहुंचने की उम्मीद है। हालांकि, मानसून 15 जून के बाद ही आएगा।

 
prayagraj prayagraj temperature today weather rain temperature humidity पारा

