Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   villagers protest for justice to self immolation victims in mathura

थाने में आत्मदाह: चंद्रवती की मौत पर ग्रामीणों में उबाल, घंटों नहीं उठने दिया शव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा, Updated Sat, 07 Sep 2019 06:57 PM IST
चंद्रवती की मौत के बाद गांव में उबाल
चंद्रवती की मौत के बाद गांव में उबाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मथुरा के थाना सुरीर कोतवाली में पति जोगेंद्र के साथ 28 अगस्त को आग लगाने वाली चंद्रवती की दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल में शुक्रवार की देर रात को मौत हो गई। इससे पूर्व 31 अगस्त को इसी अस्पताल में जोगेंद्र ने भी दम तोड़ दिया था। शनिवार दोपहर को जब चंद्रवती का शव गांव में पहुंचा तो लोग भड़क गए। 
couple dies for justice couple set fire himself villagers protest
चंद्रवती की मौत के बाद गांव में उबाल
फाइल फोटो
जोगेंद्र और उसकी पत्नी चंद्रवती के फाइल फोटो
दंपती की मौत से गांव में पसरा मातम
ग्रामीणों से वार्ता करते एडीएम व एसपी देहात
