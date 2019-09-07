थाने में आत्मदाह: चंद्रवती की मौत पर ग्रामीणों में उबाल, घंटों नहीं उठने दिया शव

{"_id":"5d73b02c8ebc3e0169686fe2","slug":"villagers-protest-for-justice-to-self-immolation-victims-in-mathura","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0939: \u091a\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u092c\u093e\u0932, \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0909\u0920\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंद्रवती की मौत के बाद गांव में उबाल
फाइल फोटो
जोगेंद्र और उसकी पत्नी चंद्रवती के फाइल फोटो
दंपती की मौत से गांव में पसरा मातम
ग्रामीणों से वार्ता करते एडीएम व एसपी देहात
