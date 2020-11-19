शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Tajmahal Tourist Return Without Visist Monument Due To Tickets

ताजमहल की 'दीवानगी': सैलानियों की लंबी कतार, एएसआई प्रवेश संख्या बढ़ाने को नहीं तैयार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Thu, 19 Nov 2020 02:25 PM IST
ताजमहल का दीदार करने आए सैलानी
1 of 6
ताजमहल का दीदार करने आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल के दरवाजे 21 सितंबर से सैलानियों के लिए खोल दिए गए। देशभर के सभी स्मारकों में 2500 तो ताजमहल पर 5000 टिकटों की संख्या तय की गई, लेकिन किसी भी स्मारक पर सैलानियों की संख्या कैपिंग को छू भी नहीं पाई, जबकि ताज पर हर दिन एक हजार से ज्यादा सैलानी टिकट उपलब्ध न होने के कारण वापस लौट रहे हैं। सैलानियों में केवल ताजमहल के दीदार का क्रेज है, लेकिन संस्कृति मंत्रालय और एएसआई ताज पर टिकट बढ़ाने से परहेज कर रहा है। जनप्रतिनिधियों और पर्यटन उद्यमियों ने ताजमहल से टिकटों की कैपिंग हटाने की मांग की, जिसे एएसआई ने दरकिनार कर दिया। विश्व धरोहर सप्ताह के आगाज पर पर्यटन संगठनों ने ताज से कैपिंग हटाने या टिकटों की संख्या बढ़ाकर 15 हजार प्रतिदिन करने की मांग उठाई है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states agra uttar pradesh taj mahal taj mahal agra tajmahal taj mahal tourist

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

चीनी का रोजा
Agra

World Heritage Week: चीनी का रोजा: जिसे देख चौंक गए थे शाहजहां, आज बदहाल

19 नवंबर 2020

कपूरथला आरसीएफ में तैयार किया गया डबल डेकर कोच।
Chandigarh

पटरी पर जल्द दौड़ेगी देश की पहली हाईस्पीड ट्रेन, प्लेन जैसी सुविधा, देखें तस्वीरें...

19 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
जालंधर में महिला ने दी जान।
Chandigarh

पति की बरसी पर बेटे को की वीडियो कॉल, सामने ही फंदे पर लटक गई मां, जानें वजह

19 नवंबर 2020

chhath puja 2020
Gorakhpur

छठ घाटों पर महिलाओं के लिए इस विभाग ने किया खास इंतजाम, इनका काम जानकर आप भी करेंगे सलाम

19 नवंबर 2020

वर्ष 2021 : कैसा होगा यह साल ? अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से जानें हाल !
astrology

वर्ष 2021 : कैसा होगा यह साल ? अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से जानें हाल !
chhath puja 2020
Gorakhpur

Chhath Puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर पूजन सामग्री से पटे हैं बाजार, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

19 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

गढ़मुक्तेश्वर में गांव पहुंची स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम
Delhi NCR

गढ़मुक्तेश्वर: बढ़ने लगी संदिग्ध मौतों की संख्या, 72 घंटों में 10 लोगों की जान गई, स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम परेशान

19 नवंबर 2020

मुठभेड़ में चार आतंकी ढेर
Jammu

ट्रक में छिपकर कश्मीर जा रहे थे आतंकी, खतरनाक थे मंसूबे, तस्वीरों में देखें सुरक्षाबलों ने कैसे किया ढेर

19 नवंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
आशियाना में बाइक में लगाई आग
Lucknow

पूर्व डिप्टी एसपी के बेटे ने सड़क पर बाइक खड़ी कर लगाई आग, पूछताछ की तो बोला...

19 नवंबर 2020

आरती पांडेय, अनामिका, स्मिता कोहली
Lucknow

छठ पर्व का छाया उल्लास, सास से मिले व्रत को यूं निभा रहीं हैं बहुएं, बोलीं...

19 नवंबर 2020

वर्ष 2021 : कैसा होगा यह साल ? अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से जानें हाल !
astrology

वर्ष 2021 : कैसा होगा यह साल ? अनुभवी ज्योतिषियों से जानें हाल !
ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने क्रेन से कार उठा लिया
Meerut

तस्वीरें: कार में बैठे सीए को ट्रैफिक पुलिस क्रेन से उठाकर ले गई, हवा में थी कार, 10 मिनट तक अटकी रहीं सांसें

19 नवंबर 2020

ghaziabad murder
Delhi NCR

भाजपा विधायक के मामा नरेश त्यागी हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, हिंदू युवा वाहिनी के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष ने...

19 नवंबर 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड में विकास की पत्नी, भाई व जय बाजपेई समेत करीब 18 लोगों पर दर्ज होंगी और एफआईआर

19 नवंबर 2020

encounter in nagrota
Jammu

तस्वीरें: गोला-बारूद ले जा रहे चार पाक आतंकी ढेर, 11 एके-47 बरामद, खतरनाक इरादों को जवानों ने ऐसे किया नाकाम

19 नवंबर 2020

आगरा यूपी: जर्मनी की युवती
Agra

साध्वी के वेष में जर्मनी की युवती मदद मिलने के बाद बोली धन्यवाद आगरा पुलिस

19 नवंबर 2020

देव दीपावली।
Varanasi

Dev Deepawali 2020: काशी के 84 गंगा घाट 15 लाख दीयों से होंगे रोशन, अयोध्या की तरह होगा भव्य आयोजन

19 नवंबर 2020

अंतिम संस्कार में मौजूद पुलिस व ग्रामीण।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: एक ही घर से सात लोगों की अर्थी निकली तो नम हो गईं सबकी आंखें, लोगों ने कहा- भगवान किसी को ना दिखाए ऐसा दिन

19 नवंबर 2020

आरोग्य मंदिर।
Gorakhpur

इस मंदिर में मिट्टी, हवा और पानी से होता है गंभीर रोगों का इलाज, दुनिया भर से आते हैं मरीज

19 नवंबर 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Basti

बदलते मौसम में हो जाइए सावधान, इन वजहों से हो सकते हैं बीमार

19 नवंबर 2020

chhat 2020
Gorakhpur

छठ पर्व को लेकर डॉक्टरों ने दी ये खास सलाह, पूजा के दौरान गलती से भी ना करें ये काम

19 नवंबर 2020

छठ पूजा
Uttar Pradesh

Chhath 2020: नहाय-खाय के साथ छठ महापर्व का शुभारंभ, इस खास योग में सूर्य को देंगे पहला अर्घ्य

19 नवंबर 2020

पीड़ित ने बनाया वीडियो
Meerut

मेरठ: कार में बैठे रहे सीए, ट्रैफिक पुलिस क्रेन से गाड़ी उठाकर ले गई, शोर मचाने पर भी किसी ने एक न सुनी

18 नवंबर 2020

ताजमहल का दीदार करने आए सैलानी
ताजमहल का दीदार करने आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी
ताजमहल पर आए सैलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में छाता लगाकर घूमते पर्यटक
ताजमहल में छाता लगाकर घूमते पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
ताजमहल में पर्यटक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X