ताजमहल के साथ 'ताले में बंद' है चार लाख लोगों का रोजगार, कब लौटेगी पर्यटन की बहार

{"_id":"5ef977178ebc3e433121e2a3","slug":"taj-mahal-is-closed-for-more-than-three-months-due-to-coronavirus","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 '\u0924\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926' \u0939\u0948 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u092c \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u091f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
- फोटो : मनीष शर्मा
ताजमहल
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल के पीछे दशहरा घाट
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा एप्रूव्ड गाइड एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष शम्सुद्दीन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल (फाइल)
- फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल की टिकट खिड़की
- फोटो : अमर उजाला