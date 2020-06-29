शहर चुनें
ताजमहल के साथ 'ताले में बंद' है चार लाख लोगों का रोजगार, कब लौटेगी पर्यटन की बहार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 29 Jun 2020 11:51 AM IST
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी - फोटो : मनीष शर्मा
जिस संगमरमरी स्मारक ताजमहल के दीदार के लिए दुनियाभर से सैलानी आते थे, वहां अब सन्नाटा हुआ है। ताजमहल को बंद हुए 100 दिन से ज्यादा हो चुके हैं। यह पहला मौका है जब ताजमहल, सिकंदरा, फतेहपुर सीकरी सहित सभी स्मारक इतने लंबे समय तक बंद रहे हैं। इस पाबंदी से लगभग चार लाख लोगों का रोजगार ठप है। ताजनगरी में बढ़ते संक्रमण की वजह से स्मारकों के जल्द खुलने के आसार भी नहीं है।
taj mahal monuments tourism industry
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी - फोटो : मनीष शर्मा
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल के पीछे दशहरा घाट
ताजमहल के पीछे दशहरा घाट - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा एप्रूव्ड गाइड एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष शम्सुद्दीन
आगरा एप्रूव्ड गाइड एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष शम्सुद्दीन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल (फाइल)
ताजमहल (फाइल) - फोटो : Amar Ujala
ताजमहल
ताजमहल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल की टिकट खिड़की
ताजमहल की टिकट खिड़की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
