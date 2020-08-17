शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Agra ›   Police destroyed illegal weapons after court order in agra

30 साल पुराने 2891 हथियारों पर चला कानून का हथौड़ा, जेसीबी से गड्ढा खोदवाकर जमीन में दबाए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Mon, 17 Aug 2020 10:01 PM IST
अवैध हथियारों पर चला हथौड़ा
1 of 6
अवैध हथियारों पर चला हथौड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आगरा के सदर मालखाने में रखे 30 साल पुराने अवैध हथियारों को सोमवार को नष्ट कर दिया गया। पहले इनको हथौड़े मारकर तोड़ा। इसके बाद जेसीबी से 10 फुट गहरा गड्ढा खोदवाकर जमीन में दबा दिया गया। सबसे पुराना अवैध हथियार वर्ष 1991 का था। केस निस्तारित होने पर अदालत से अनुमति के बाद यह प्रक्रिया अपनाई गई। नष्ट किए गए अवैध हथियारों की संख्या 2891 है। 
illegal weapons illegal arms court order police

अवैध हथियारों पर चला हथौड़ा
अवैध हथियारों पर चला हथौड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अवैध हथियारों पर चला हथौड़ा
अवैध हथियारों पर चला हथौड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मालखाने में पड़े अवैध हथियार
मालखाने में पड़े अवैध हथियार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मालखाने में रखे अवैध हथियार
मालखाने में रखे अवैध हथियार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेसीबी से गड्ढा खोदवाकर जमीन में दबाए हथियार
जेसीबी से गड्ढा खोदवाकर जमीन में दबाए हथियार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मालखाने में रखे अवैध हथियार
मालखाने में रखे अवैध हथियार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
