30 साल पुराने 2891 हथियारों पर चला कानून का हथौड़ा, जेसीबी से गड्ढा खोदवाकर जमीन में दबाए

{"_id":"5f3aae408ebc3e3cc41bb345","slug":"police-destroyed-illegal-weapons-after-court-order-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"30 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 2891 \u0939\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0925\u094c\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u091c\u0947\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0921\u094d\u0922\u093e \u0916\u094b\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092c\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अवैध हथियारों पर चला हथौड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अवैध हथियारों पर चला हथौड़ा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मालखाने में पड़े अवैध हथियार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मालखाने में रखे अवैध हथियार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेसीबी से गड्ढा खोदवाकर जमीन में दबाए हथियार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मालखाने में रखे अवैध हथियार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला