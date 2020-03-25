लड़ेंगे कोरोना सेः इस गांव में बाहरी व्यक्ति और रिश्तेदार ना आएं...ग्रामीणों ने लगाए बैनर

{"_id":"5e7afe638ebc3e6fbe7cc8f4","slug":"no-entry-in-village-for-corona-awareness-mainpuri-district","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0903 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e \u0906\u090f\u0902...\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u092c\u0948\u0928\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गांव में लगाए नो एंट्री के बैनर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अकबलेपुर गांव में लगाए नो एंट्री के बैनर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने लगाए बैरियर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नवरात्र के पहले दिन मंदिरों में सन्नाटा छाया रहा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन में सूनी पड़ी मैनपुरी की सड़कें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला