No Entry In Village For Corona Awareness Mainpuri District

लड़ेंगे कोरोना सेः इस गांव में बाहरी व्यक्ति और रिश्तेदार ना आएं...ग्रामीणों ने लगाए बैनर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मैनपुरी, Updated Wed, 25 Mar 2020 12:30 PM IST
गांव में लगाए नो एंट्री के बैनर
गांव में लगाए नो एंट्री के बैनर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अब तक शहरवासी भी कोरोना से बचाव में लापरवाही कर रहे हैं तो एक गांव ऐसा भी है जो जागरुकता की मिसाल पेश कर रहा है। यहां ग्रामीणों ने किसी भी बाहरी व्यक्ति के आने पर रोक लगा दी है। इसके लिए बाकायदा गांव के बाहर बैनर भी लगाया गया है। ये गांव है विकास खंड सुल्तानगंज का अकबलेपुर। 
गांव में लगाए नो एंट्री के बैनर
गांव में लगाए नो एंट्री के बैनर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अकबलेपुर गांव में लगाए नो एंट्री के बैनर
अकबलेपुर गांव में लगाए नो एंट्री के बैनर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने लगाए बैरियर
पुलिस ने लगाए बैरियर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नवरात्र के पहले दिन मंदिरों में सन्नाटा छाया रहा
नवरात्र के पहले दिन मंदिरों में सन्नाटा छाया रहा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन में सूनी पड़ी मैनपुरी की सड़कें
लॉकडाउन में सूनी पड़ी मैनपुरी की सड़कें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
