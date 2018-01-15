बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5cb0714f1c1b76268b47c6","slug":"israel-pm-will-visit-taj-mahal-in-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u093e\u091c\u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0932\u0940 PM \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u090f \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0936\u0942 \u0915\u0935\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ताजमहल पर इजराइली PM के लिए हुईं ये तैयारियां, बनवाए खास शू कवर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा , Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 07:15 PM IST
इस्राइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू ताजमहल में मुख्य गुंबद के अंदर शाहजहां-मुमताज की कब्रों के दीदार के समय खास शू कवर पहनेंगे।
