तस्वीरें: बीच सड़क पर 'वानर युद्ध' देख ठिठक गए राहगीर, दो घंटे तक लगा रहा जाम

{"_id":"5d7606f88ebc3e939e46f2c7","slug":"fight-of-monkeys-on-the-road-in-bah-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 '\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927' \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0920\u093f\u0920\u0915 \u0917\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0917\u0940\u0930, \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बीच सड़क पर आपस में भिड़े बंदर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
दो घंटे तक जाम रहा मार्ग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक-दूसरे पर हमला करते बंदर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
ताजमहल में बंदर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला