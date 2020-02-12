शहर चुनें

पिता की मौत के बाद अर्थी को दिया कंधा, गंगा घाट पर किया अंतिम संस्कार, बेटी ने निभाया 'फर्ज'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कासगंज, Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 02:06 PM IST
भावना और आरके पाठक
भावना और आरके पाठक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटा और बेटी में कोई अंतर नहीं है, यह किसी पोस्टर का स्लोगन नहीं बल्कि यह यथार्थ है। कासगंज में एक बेटी ने अपने पिता की मौत हो जाने के बाद उनकी अंतिम क्रिया अपने हाथों से संपन्न की। गंगाघाट जाकर अंतिम संस्कार किया।
 
भावना और आरके पाठक
भावना और आरके पाठक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भावना
भावना - फोटो : अमर उजाला
माता-पिता व भावना का फोटो
माता-पिता व भावना का फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगाघाट पर भावना पाठक
गंगाघाट पर भावना पाठक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भावना पाठक की मां व पिता
भावना पाठक की मां व पिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
