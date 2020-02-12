पिता की मौत के बाद अर्थी को दिया कंधा, गंगा घाट पर किया अंतिम संस्कार, बेटी ने निभाया 'फर्ज'

{"_id":"5e43b70d8ebc3ee61111c2bb","slug":"daughter-fulfills-son-s-duty-cremation-of-father-at-ganga-ghat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0902\u0927\u093e, \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u0918\u093e\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u092f\u093e '\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भावना और आरके पाठक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
माता-पिता व भावना का फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगाघाट पर भावना पाठक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भावना पाठक की मां व पिता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला