लॉकडाउन में दूरी 'बेमानी', कहीं पहले राशन पाने की लगी होड़ तो कहीं घेरे में खड़े लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 01 Apr 2020 02:03 PM IST
राशन की दुकान पर पहुंचे लोग
राशन की दुकान पर पहुंचे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन में राशन बंटना आज से शुरू हो गया है। आगरा मंडल में फिरोजाबाद, मथुरा, मैनपुरी, एटा जनपदों में राशन डीलरों ने राशन का वितरण किया। कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को फैलने से रोकने के लिए सामाजिक दूरी का बहुत महत्व है। जब राशन की दुकानों पर इसकी पड़ताल की गई तो कहीं पर लोग दूरी के लिए बनाए गए घेरों का पालन करते दिखे वहीं कहीं पर लोग राशन की दुकानों पर पहले राशन लेने के लिए चढ़ते हुए दिखे। पेश है एक रिपोर्ट...
reality check at ration shops corona virus social distancing lockdown

राशन की दुकान पर पहुंचे लोग
राशन की दुकान पर पहुंचे लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टेडी बगिया में राशन लेने से पहले हाथ धुलवाता डीलर
टेडी बगिया में राशन लेने से पहले हाथ धुलवाता डीलर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राशन की दुकान पर जुटी भीड़
राशन की दुकान पर जुटी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैनपुरी के किशनी में राशन लेने पहुंची जनता
मैनपुरी के किशनी में राशन लेने पहुंची जनता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्राम घाट स्थित राशन की दुकान पर खड़े लोग
विश्राम घाट स्थित राशन की दुकान पर खड़े लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एटा में राशन की दुकानों पर पहले दिन ही लोग उमड़ पड़े।
एटा में राशन की दुकानों पर पहले दिन ही लोग उमड़ पड़े। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टूंडला कस्बा में सोशल डिस्टेंस का अच्छा उदाहरण देखने को मिला
टूंडला कस्बा में सोशल डिस्टेंस का अच्छा उदाहरण देखने को मिला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अजित नगर में कार्डधारकों के लिए लगाई कुर्सी
अजित नगर में कार्डधारकों के लिए लगाई कुर्सी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
