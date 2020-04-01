लॉकडाउन में दूरी 'बेमानी', कहीं पहले राशन पाने की लगी होड़ तो कहीं घेरे में खड़े लोग

{"_id":"5e84411b8ebc3e78bb34de3f","slug":"croron-virus-social-distancing-reality-check-at-ration-shops","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0930\u0940 '\u092c\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940', \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0918\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राशन की दुकान पर पहुंचे लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टेडी बगिया में राशन लेने से पहले हाथ धुलवाता डीलर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राशन की दुकान पर जुटी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मैनपुरी के किशनी में राशन लेने पहुंची जनता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विश्राम घाट स्थित राशन की दुकान पर खड़े लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एटा में राशन की दुकानों पर पहले दिन ही लोग उमड़ पड़े।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
टूंडला कस्बा में सोशल डिस्टेंस का अच्छा उदाहरण देखने को मिला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अजित नगर में कार्डधारकों के लिए लगाई कुर्सी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला