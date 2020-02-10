कोरोना वायरस: चीन के वुहान शहर में फंसे एटा के दंपती की वापसी के लिए कवायद शुरू

{"_id":"5e416d138ebc3ee5d475cdb8","slug":"coronavirus-indian-couple-trapped-in-wuhan-city-of-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938: \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u090f\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पत्नी नेहा के साथ आशीष यादव
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e416d138ebc3ee5d475cdb8","slug":"coronavirus-indian-couple-trapped-in-wuhan-city-of-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938: \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u090f\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जिलाधिकारी सुखलाल भारती
- फोटो : Facebook
{"_id":"5e416d138ebc3ee5d475cdb8","slug":"coronavirus-indian-couple-trapped-in-wuhan-city-of-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938: \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u090f\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आशीष यादव
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e416d138ebc3ee5d475cdb8","slug":"coronavirus-indian-couple-trapped-in-wuhan-city-of-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938: \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u090f\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
वुहान अस्पताल में इलाज कराते लोग
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5e416d138ebc3ee5d475cdb8","slug":"coronavirus-indian-couple-trapped-in-wuhan-city-of-china","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938: \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u090f\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0902\u092a\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0935\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आइसोलेशन वार्ड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला