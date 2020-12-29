शहर चुनें
कोरोना संक्रमण में बदला नव वर्ष की बधाइयों का 'अंदाज', बाजार में आए ऐसे गिफ्ट पैक, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 30 Dec 2020 12:06 AM IST
बाजार में ग्रीटिंग देखती युवती
बाजार में ग्रीटिंग देखती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नए साल के उपहारों में इस बार कोरोना से बचाव के संदेश हैं। ग्रीटिंग कार्ड हो या उपहार, दो गज की दूरी और मास्क  जरूरी पर जोर दे रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं। उपहारों में सैनिटाइजर दिए जा रहे हैं। स्टाइलिश मास्क  भी गिफ्ट पैक में हैं। ये पसंद भी किए जा रहे हैं।
city & states agra uttar pradesh new year 2021 happy new year corona virus new trend mask mask sanitizer

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

बाजार में ग्रीटिंग देखती युवती
बाजार में ग्रीटिंग देखती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मास्क
मास्क - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सैनिटाइजर
सैनिटाइजर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नव वर्ष पर आए ग्रीटिंग्स
नव वर्ष पर आए ग्रीटिंग्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नव वर्ष के लिए आए उपहार
नव वर्ष के लिए आए उपहार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
