कोरोना संक्रमण में बदला नव वर्ष की बधाइयों का 'अंदाज', बाजार में आए ऐसे गिफ्ट पैक, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5feb09cb8ebc3e3b6a748334","slug":"corona-virus-make-a-new-trend-mask-greetings-for-new-year","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0935 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0927\u093e\u0907\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e '\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c', \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0948\u0915, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बाजार में ग्रीटिंग देखती युवती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
सैनिटाइजर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नव वर्ष पर आए ग्रीटिंग्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
नव वर्ष के लिए आए उपहार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला