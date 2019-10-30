शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Agra › Black Buck Shifted To Etawah Lion Safari From Akbar Tomb

इटावा लायन सफारी की 'रौनक' बढ़ाएंगे काले हिरन, अकबर टूम से होंगे शिफ्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, आगरा, Updated Wed, 30 Oct 2019 01:32 PM IST
अकबर टूम में काले हिरन
1 of 6
अकबर टूम में काले हिरन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सिकंदरा स्थित अकबर टूम में काले हिरनों का कुनबा कम होता जा रहा है। कभी वायरस तो कभी आपस में भिड़ कर मर रहे हैं। वर्तमान में इनकी संख्या 80 से भी कम रह गई है। जबकि दस साल पहले 120 से अधिक थे। हिरनों की संख्या के हिसाब से स्मारक में जगह भी कम है। अगर इन्हें समय रहते दूसरे स्थान पर शिफ्ट कर दिया जाता तो कम होने की बजाय हिरनों के कुनबे को बढ़ाया जा सकता था।
black buck etawah lion safari akbar tomb
अकबर टूम में काले हिरन
अकबर टूम में काले हिरन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अकबर टूम
अकबर टूम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अकबर टूम में मरा मिला काला हिरन
अकबर टूम में मरा मिला काला हिरन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अकबर टूम में हिरन
अकबर टूम में हिरन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अकबर टाम्ब
अकबर टाम्ब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
