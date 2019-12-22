जंजीरों से मिली आजादी: कलंदर के इशारों पर नहीं अब अपनी मर्जी से नाचते हैं भालू

{"_id":"5dff32958ebc3e87d97f436d","slug":"bears-rescued-in-keetham-ten-years-update-news-agra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0906\u091c\u093e\u0926\u0940: \u0915\u0932\u0902\u0926\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u091a\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0932\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कीठम लाए गए पांच भालू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कीठम के भालू संरक्षण गृह में तरबूज का आनंद लेते भालू (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
तीन महीने के शिशु को कीठम स्थित भालू संरक्षण गृह लाया गया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मोनाली नाम का भालू पानी के कुंड में मस्ती करता दिखा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कीठम के भालू संरक्षण गृह में खाने का आनंद लेते भालू
- फोटो : अमर उजाला