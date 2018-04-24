बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5aded8734f1c1b9c098b62ed","slug":"agra-two-young-women-will-live-with-each-other","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0917\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0926 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
समलैंगिक संबंध के दौरान एक-दूसरे से किए वादे को निभाने के लिए इस हद तक गुजर गईं दोनों युवतियां
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला आगरा, Updated Tue, 24 Apr 2018 02:07 PM IST
आगरा में एक-दूसरे शादी करने वाली दोनों युवतियां अपना सामान लेने के लिए थाने आईं तो दोनों की मां ने घर चलने को कहा। माआएं गिड़गिड़ाईं लेकिन उन्हें अपने समलैंगिक रिश्ते के आगे घर वालों का प्यार न दिखा। आखिरकार दोनों अब एक दूसरे के साथ हमेशा के लिए रहने चली गईं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5aded8734f1c1b9c098b62ed","slug":"agra-two-young-women-will-live-with-each-other","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0917\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0926 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aded8734f1c1b9c098b62ed","slug":"agra-two-young-women-will-live-with-each-other","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0917\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0926 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aded8734f1c1b9c098b62ed","slug":"agra-two-young-women-will-live-with-each-other","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0917\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0926 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aded8734f1c1b9c098b62ed","slug":"agra-two-young-women-will-live-with-each-other","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0917\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0926 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5aded8734f1c1b9c098b62ed","slug":"agra-two-young-women-will-live-with-each-other","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0917\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0926 \u0924\u0915 \u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.