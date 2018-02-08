अपना शहर चुनें

Gmail यूज करते हैं और ये 5 फीचर नहीं जानते तो आप स्मार्ट नहीं हैं

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 04:28 PM IST
Google docs 5 hidden features you should must know if you are using Gmail
1 of 6
आपमें से शायद ही कोई ऐसा होगा जिसके पास जीमेल अकाउंट नहीं होगा, लेकिन क्या आपने कभी गूगल ड्राइव और गूगल डॉक्स इस्तेमाल किया है? आपमें से कुछ ही लोग होंगे गूगल डॉक्स के वॉयस टाइपिंग, क्लियर फॉरमेटिंग, कमेंट में किसी को टैग करने जैसे दमदार फीचर्स के बारे में जानते होंगे। तो चलिए आज हम आपको बताते हैं।
gmail google docs tech tips

Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

