शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Technology ›   Tech Diary ›   Jio Airtel And Vodafone Best Offers To Get 2 Gb Data Daily know about in detail

Jio, Airtel और Vodafone के शानदार रिचार्ज प्लान, रोज 2GB डाटा के साथ मिलेगी अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 27 May 2020 02:30 PM IST
Jio, Airtel and Vodafone
1 of 5
Jio, Airtel and Vodafone
लॉकडाउन के दौरान घर से काम करते वक्त आपका डाटा पैक खत्म हो गया है और आप अच्छे प्लान की तलाश कर रहे हैं, तो यह खबर आपके लिए हैं। यहां हम आपको जियो, एयरटेल और वोडाफोन के कुछ प्री-पेड प्लान की जानकारी देंगे, जिनमें आपको रोजाना 2 जीबी डाटा के साथ असीमित कॉलिंग की सुविधा मिलेगी। आइए जानते हैं तीनों टेलीकॉम कंपनियों के खास रिचार्ज प्लान के बारे में विस्तार से...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
डॉक्टर व इंजीनियरिंग के अलावा ये कोर्स भी बनता जा रहा युवाओं की पहली पसंद
Click Here
विज्ञापन
jio airtel vodafone tech news in hindi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live news update of latest mobile reviews apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more Hindi News.

Recommended

smart tv
Gadgets

Smart Tv: 15,000 रुपये से कम कीमत वाले बेस्ट स्मार्ट टीवी, यहां देखें लिस्ट

26 मई 2020

BSNL
Tech Diary

BSNL का शानदार प्री-पेड प्लान हुआ लॉन्च, 600 दिनों की वैधता के साथ मिलेगी असीमित कॉलिंग

25 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
BSEB Matric Result 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
apps
Mobile Apps

नए शब्दों की सीखने की है चाह, तो जरूर डाउनलोड करें ये बेस्ट डिक्शनरी एप

25 मई 2020

hacker
Tip of the Day

इन तरीकों से फर्जी वेबसाइट और ई-मेल का लगाएं पता, भूलकर भी न करें क्लिक

24 मई 2020

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
Puja

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
smartphone
Gadgets

Realme Narzo से लेकर Redmi Note 9 Pro तक, लॉकडाउन के दौरान ये मोबाइल हुए लॉन्च

24 मई 2020

BSNL
Tech Diary

BSNL ने खास प्री-पेड प्लान किया लॉन्च, रोज मिलेगा 0.5GB डाटा

24 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Tech Diary

इन तकनीकों के सहारे दुनियाभर के देश कर रहे हैं कोरोना वायरस को खत्म करने की कोशिश

22 मई 2020

vodafone
Tech Diary

Vodafone का शानदार प्री-पेड प्लान हुआ लॉन्च, कॉलिंग के लिए मिलेगा 20 रुपये का टॉकटाइम

22 मई 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
BSEB Matric Result 2020

BSEB Matric Result 2020: बिहार बोर्ड की दसवीं कक्षा का पूरा रिजल्ट यहां देखें
विज्ञापन
BSNL
Tech Diary

BSNL ने इस धांसू प्लान को किया रिवाइज, रोज 2GB डाटा के साथ मुफ्त में मिलेगी यह खास सेवा

22 मई 2020

power bank
Gadgets

स्मार्टफोन की कमजोर बैटरी से परेशान हैं तो पावर बैंक आपके लिए हैं बेस्ट, फास्ट चार्जिंग से हैं लैस

21 मई 2020

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
Puja

एक माह तक वृंदावन बिहारी जी मंदिर में कराएं चन्दन तुलसी इत्र सेवा , मिलेगा नौकरी व व्यापार से जुड़े समस्याओं का समाधान
smartphone
Tech Diary

कम डाटा से काम नहीं हो रहा पूरा तो ये प्री-पेड प्लांस हैं आपके लिए, रोज मिलेगा 2GB से लेकर 4GB तक डाटा

21 मई 2020

neckband earphones
Gadgets

2,000 रुपये से कम में ब्लूटूथ नेकबैंड ईयरफोन की तलाश में हैं तो यहां है पूरी लिस्ट

20 मई 2020

airtel
Tech Diary

Airtel का शानदार डाटा प्लान हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेगा 50GB डाटा

20 मई 2020

vodafone
Tech Diary

Vodafone के उपभोक्ताओं को लगा झटका, अब इन प्री-पेड प्लांस पर नहीं मिलेगा यह खास ऑफर

20 मई 2020

JIO
Tech Diary

Jio ने बंद किया 100 रुपये से कम वाला यह लोकप्रिय प्री-पेड प्लान

19 मई 2020

photo editing apps
Mobile Apps

एंड्रॉयड और आईफोन के लिए आठ बेस्ट फोटो एडिटिंग एप्स

19 मई 2020

BSNL
Tech Diary

खुशखबर: BSNL के यूजर्स को 31 मई तक हर कॉल पर मिलेगा कैशबैक

19 मई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Tip of the Day

WhatsApp Web पर ऐसे करें डार्क मोड एक्टिवेट, यह है पूरा तरीका

18 मई 2020

gaming smartphone
Gadgets

आपको भी है गेम खेलने का शौक, तो ये स्मार्टफोन बनेंगे आपकी पहली पसंद

18 मई 2020

32 inch smart tv
Gadgets

20,000 रुपये से कम कीमत में आते हैं ये खास स्मार्ट टीवी, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

17 मई 2020

sim card
Tech Diary

लॉकडाउन में घर बैठे कैसे मंगाएं एयरटेल, जियो और वोडाफोन के सिम कार्ड

17 मई 2020

airtel
Tech Diary

Airtel ने जियो को टक्कर देने के लिए लॉन्च किया नया प्री-पेड प्लान, रोज मिलेगा 2GB डाटा

17 मई 2020

Jio, Airtel and Vodafone
Jio, Airtel and Vodafone
reliance jio
reliance jio - फोटो : amar ujala
vodafone
vodafone - फोटो : social media
Airtel
Airtel - फोटो : amar ujala
airtel
airtel
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited