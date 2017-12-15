Download App
फ्लिपकार्ट पर पिंच सेल शुरू, शाओमी, मोटो और LG के इन फोन पर भारी छूट

प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 05:13 PM IST
Flipkart New Pinch Days Sale, Deals on Xiaomi, Moto and LG Phones

फ्लिपकार्ट पर न्यू पिंच डेज सेल शुरू हो गई है। यह सेल 15 से 17 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। इस सेल में मोटो, शाओमी, लेनेवो और एलजी के कई स्मार्टफोन पर भारी छूट मिल रही है। एलजी के फोन पर तो 21 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है।

सभी एग्जिट पोल में गुजरात में भाजपा को एकतरफा बहुमत, कांग्रेस का 'हाथ' खाली

exit polls of gujarat election 2017, know about BJP-Congress Seats
