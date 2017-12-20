Download App
Zanco Tiny T1 है दुनिया का सबसे छोटा फोन, वजन सिर्फ 13 ग्राम, देखें तस्वीरें

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 03:32 PM IST
Zanco Tiny T1 is the world’s smallest mobile phone

अब आप भी बड़े स्मार्टफोन से बोर हो चुके हैं तो आपके लिए दुनिया का सबसे छोटा फोन लॉन्च हो गया है जिसकी साइज एक क्रेडिट कार्ड के बराबर है। इस अनोखे फोन को यूनाइटेड किंगडम की कंपनी Kickstarter ने लॉन्च किया है जिसका नाम Zanco Tiny t1 है। इस फोन को 18 साल पुरानी कंपनी Clubit New ने तैयारी किया है।

