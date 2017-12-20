बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Zanco Tiny T1 है दुनिया का सबसे छोटा फोन, वजन सिर्फ 13 ग्राम, देखें तस्वीरें
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 03:32 PM IST
अब आप भी बड़े स्मार्टफोन से बोर हो चुके हैं तो आपके लिए
दुनिया का सबसे छोटा फोन
लॉन्च हो गया है जिसकी साइज एक क्रेडिट कार्ड के बराबर है। इस अनोखे फोन को यूनाइटेड किंगडम की कंपनी Kickstarter ने लॉन्च किया है जिसका नाम Zanco Tiny t1 है। इस फोन को 18 साल पुरानी कंपनी Clubit New ने तैयारी किया है।
