अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Technology ›   Gadgets ›   6 4G VoLTE Smartphones under Rs 10000

10,000 रुपये से कम में मिल रहे हैं ये 6 4जी VoLTE स्मार्टफोन

टेक डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 29 Jan 2018 03:08 PM IST
6 4G VoLTE Smartphones under Rs 10000
1 of 7
वैसे तो आजकल मार्केट में कम कीमत में कई सारे 4जी स्मार्टफोन मिल रहे हैं लेकिन बाजार में इतने फोन आ गए हैं कि आम यूजर पूरी तरह से परेशान हो गया है कि कौन-सा फोन लें और कौन-सा ना लें। आपकी इसी समस्या को दूर करने के लिए आज हम लेकर 6 4जी वीओएलटीई स्मार्टफोन की लिस्ट जो आपके लिए बेहतर साबित हो सकते हैं।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
smartphone volte smartphones 4g xiaomi moto

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadgets News apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Buy these 5 power banks under Rs 1000 from Flipkart
Tip of the Day

1,000 रुपये से कम में मिल रहे ये 5 ब्रांडेड 13000mAh तक के पावर बैंक

29 जनवरी 2018

Nokia 6 2018 vs Nokia 6: Price, Specification and Features comparision
Gadgets

2018 नोकिया 6 या पुराना नोकिया 6: जानिए किसे खरीदना होगा बेहतर

7 जनवरी 2018

Xiaomi Redmi note 4 buy with discount
Gadgets

रेडमी नोट 4 खरीदने का शानदार मौका, सिर्फ 999 रुपये में फोन आपका

13 नवंबर 2017

Reliance jio reportedly cut 50 percent price of LYF C459 and LYF C451 smartphones
Gadgets

जियो ने खेला बड़ा दांव, 2,307 रुपये में स्मार्टफोन, साथ में 5GB फ्री डाटा

4 अक्टूबर 2017

Reliance Jio New Mobile phone pre booking will starts from 24 august
Gadgets

कल सुबह इतने बजे से होगी जियो फोन की बुकिंग, जानें तरीका

23 अगस्त 2017

More in Gadgets

Turbo 5 Plus available at Rs 7999 with dual camera, 3GB RAM and 4850mAH battery
Gadgets

7,999 रुपये में 3GB रैम, डुअल कैमरे और 4850mAH की बैटरी के साथ मिल रहा है यह फोन

8 दिसंबर 2017

Jio Mobile Phone full specifications released by Reliance
Gadgets

जानें रिलायंस जियो फोन के सारे फीचर्स, नहीं चलेगा व्हाट्सऐप

25 अगस्त 2017

Airtel to launch 4G smartphones effectively Priced at Rs. 1399
Gadgets

Jio के जवाब में Airtel का बड़ा दांव, 1,399 रु. में मिलेगा 4G स्मार्टफोन

11 अक्टूबर 2017

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Launched: Price, Specification and Features of Desh ka Smartphone
Gadgets

Xiaomi का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च, 8 दिन चलेगी इसकी बैटरी

1 दिसंबर 2017

Xiaomi Mi 5X Expected to launch in India on 5 september
Gadgets

Xiaomi Mi 5X भारत में इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, iPhone 7 जैसा दिखता है फोन

28 अगस्त 2017

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 launched with Dual rear camera and 6GB RAM
Gadgets

डुअल कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हुआ शाओमी एमआई नोट 3, जानें खासियत

11 सितंबर 2017

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 vs Redmi Y1 Lite vs Redmi 4
Gadgets

तो इस तरह रेडमी 4 से बेहतर विकल्प है Redmi Y1

2 नवंबर 2017

5 4G VoLTE SmartPhones under Rs 7000
Gadgets

7,000 रुपये से कम कीमत में मिलने वाले 5 4G VoLTE स्मार्टफोन

23 अक्टूबर 2017

Diwali Offer: Moto E4, Moto G5, Moto M, Moto Z2 Play Get Limited Period Discounts
Gadgets

मोटोरोला के इन 4 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में भारी कटौती

10 अक्टूबर 2017

Nokia 8: Is this phone beat samsung galaxy s8 and oneplus 5 ?
Gadgets

तो क्या देश के हर एक युवा के हाथ में होगा नोकिया 8 ?

17 अगस्त 2017

Jio phone Early Return policy and Charges
Gadgets

3 साल से पहले जियो फोन लौटाने पर देने होंगे इतने पैसे

27 सितंबर 2017

Xiaomi Redmi 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4: Price, Specification and Camera Comparision
Gadgets

Redmi 4 से किस तरह अलग है शाओमी Redmi 5, जानिए

10 दिसंबर 2017

Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S launched in India, Know price and specification
Gadgets

मोटोरोला ने भारत में लॉन्च किए दो धांसू स्मार्टफोन, कीमत 15,000 रुपये से कम

29 अगस्त 2017

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A launched With 16 Megapixel Front Camera
Gadgets

16MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च हुआ शाओमी रेडमी नोट 5A

22 अगस्त 2017

Top 5 best Smartphone under 15,000 Rupees in India: Note 4, Honor 6X, LG Q6, Coolpad, Moto G5s Plus
Gadgets

इस दिवाली 15 हजार के बजट में खरीद सकते हैं ये 5 स्मार्टफोन

8 अक्टूबर 2017

8 Waterproof Phones in available in India
Gadgets

भारत में मिलने वाले 8 वाटरप्रूफ स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत

7 नवंबर 2017

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.