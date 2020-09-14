शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Spirituality ›   Religion ›   Ank Jyotish Numerology Prediction 15 September 2020

अंकज्योतिष 15 सितंबर: मंगलवार के लिए आपका लकी नंबर और शुभ रंग कौन सा होगा

ज्योतिष डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 14 Sep 2020 04:58 PM IST
दैनिक अंक ज्योतिष भविष्यफल
1 of 10
दैनिक अंक ज्योतिष भविष्यफल - फोटो : Rohit
Ank Jyotish Numerology Prediction 15 September 2020
  • अंक ज्योतिष की गणना में किसी व्यक्ति का मूलांक उस व्यक्ति की तारीख का योग होता है। उदाहरण के लिए समझिए यदि किसी व्यक्ति का जन्म 23 अप्रैल को हुआ है तो उसकी जन्म तारीख के अंकों का योग 2+3=5 आता है। यानि 5 उस व्यक्ति का मूलांक कहा जाएगा। अगर किसी की जन्मतिथि दो अंकों यानि 11 है तो उसका मूलांक 1+1= 2 होगा। वहीं जन्म तिथि, जन्म माह और जन्म वर्ष का कुल योग भाग्यांक कहलाता है। जैसे अगर किसी का जन्म 22-04-1996 को हुआ है तो इन सभी अंकों के योग को भाग्यांक कहा जाता है। 2+2+0+4+1+9+9+6=33=6 यानि उसका भाग्यांक 6 है। तो चलिए अंक शास्त्र के माध्यम से जानते हैं आपका मूलांक, शुभ अंक और लकी कलर कौन सा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS Clerk 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंकों में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
numerology ank jyotish 2020 in hindi आज का अंक राशिफल
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें आस्था समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। आस्था जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे पॉज़िटिव लाइफ़ फैक्ट्स,स्वास्थ्य संबंधी सभी धर्म और त्योहार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

मंगलवार के उपाय
Religion

मंगलवार के दिन कर लें ये एक उपाय, आपकी सारी समस्याओं का हो जाएगा अंत

14 सितंबर 2020

इस सप्ताह के प्रमुख व्रत और त्योहार
Festivals

इस सप्ताह मासिक शिवरात्रि से लेकर विश्वकर्मा जयंती और सर्व पितृ अमावस्या सहित पड़ेंगे ये व्रत-त्योहार

14 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
Health

च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
चाणक्य नीति
Religion

Chanakya Niti in Hindi: चाणक्य नीति के अनुसार ऐसा होना चाहिए विवाहित महिलाओं का आचरण

14 सितंबर 2020

सर्व पितृ अमावस्या 2020
Religion

Pitru Visarjan Amavasya 2020: पितृ विसर्जन अमावस्या के दिन इस विधि से अपने पितरों को करें विदा

14 सितंबर 2020

घर बैठें वीडियो कॉल पर होगा संकल्प, एक आसान क्लिक से कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
Shardh Special

घर बैठें वीडियो कॉल पर होगा संकल्प, एक आसान क्लिक से कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
इंदिरा एकादशी 2020
Religion

Indira Ekadashi 2020: इंदिरा एकादशी आज, कर्ज से मुक्ति पाने के लिए जरूर करें ये उपाय

13 सितंबर 2020

Pitru Paksha
Religion

Pitru Paksha 2020: पितृपक्ष के दौरान पूर्वज सपने में देते हैं कुछ इस तरह के संकेत

13 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

इंदिरा एकादशी 2020
Festivals

Indira Ekadashi 2020: इंदिरा एकादशी व्रत करने से पहले जान लें व्रत के नियम

12 सितंबर 2020

सर्व पितृ अमावस्या 2020
Festivals

Sarv Pitru Amavasya 2020: आपकी किस्मत बदल देंगे सर्व पितृ अमावस्या के ये उपाय, जरूर करें

12 सितंबर 2020

च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
Health

च्यवनप्राश की डोज से कोरोना पर रोक, विशेषज्ञों की टीम उत्साहित
विज्ञापन
शनिवार के उपाय
Religion

Shaniwar Ke Upay: शनिवार के दिन भूलकर भी न खरीदें ये चार चीजें

12 सितंबर 2020

पितृ पक्ष 2020
Festivals

Shradh 2020: इस दिन है मघा श्राद्ध, जानें महत्व और श्राद्ध करने की विधि

11 सितंबर 2020

घर बैठें वीडियो कॉल पर होगा संकल्प, एक आसान क्लिक से कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
Shardh Special

घर बैठें वीडियो कॉल पर होगा संकल्प, एक आसान क्लिक से कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
विश्वकर्मा पूजा 2020
Festivals

Vishwakarma Puja 2020: विश्वकर्मा पूजा के दिन राशि के अनुसार जरूर करें ये उपाय

11 सितंबर 2020

सुख और ऐश्वर्य प्रदान करने वाली देवी लक्ष्मी का घर पर स्थाई रूप से वास करना जरूरी होता है।
Wellness

शास्त्रों में मनुष्य की इन 10 आदतों को माना गया है बुरा, इनकी वजह से होता है नाश

11 सितंबर 2020

बृहस्पति देव
Religion

गुरुवार को भूलकर भी न करें ये गलतियां, जान लें क्या हैं नियम

10 सितंबर 2020

चाणक्य नीति
Wellness

Chanakya Niti in Hindi: चाणक्य के अनुसार ये चार सही आदतें व्यक्ति को बनाती हैं धनवान

9 सितंबर 2020

महालक्ष्मी वर्त 2020
Festivals

Mahalaxmi Vrat 2020: महालक्ष्मी व्रत में इन 5 बातों का रखें ध्यान, पैसों की होगी बारिश

9 सितंबर 2020

पितृ पक्ष 2020
Religion

Pitru Paksha 2020: इन पौधों को लगाने से मिलता है पितरों का आशीर्वाद

8 सितंबर 2020

पितृ पक्ष 2020
Religion

shradha paksha 2020: श्राद्ध में जरूरी होती हैं ये पांच चीजें, इन्हीं से होता है पितरों का तर्पण

8 सितंबर 2020

शारदीय नवरात्रि 2020
Festivals

Shardiya Navratri 2020 Dates: कब से शुरू होगी नवरात्रि, घटस्थापना के दिन बन रहा है ये विशेष संयोग

7 सितंबर 2020

सर्व पितृ अमावस्या 2020
Religion

Sarva Pitru Amavasya 2020: सर्व पितृ अमावस्या के दिन पितरों के तर्पण के लिए जरूर करें ये छह उपाय

7 सितंबर 2020

चाणक्य नीति
Wellness

Chanakya Niti in Hindi: अपने जीवन के इन 5 रहस्यों का जिक्र किसी से न करें

7 सितंबर 2020

पितृ पक्ष 2020
Festivals

Shradh Paksha 2020: पितृ पक्ष में नई चीजें खरीदनी चाहिए या नहीं, जानें सच्चाई

6 सितंबर 2020

श्राद्ध पक्ष 2020
Festivals

श्राद्ध में कौए के माध्यम से ऐसे मिलता है पितरों का आशीर्वाद, धन प्राप्ति के देते हैं ये संकेत

6 सितंबर 2020

दैनिक अंक ज्योतिष भविष्यफल
दैनिक अंक ज्योतिष भविष्यफल - फोटो : Rohit
number
number - फोटो : number
number
number
number
number
number
number
number
number
number
number
number
number
number
number
number
number
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited