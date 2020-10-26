शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Himachal News : fresh snowfall in lahaul spiti rohtang pass and hailstorm in sissu

हिमाचल: लाहौल-स्पीति सहित ऊंची चोटियों पर ताजा बर्फबारी, देखिए शानदार तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, कुल्लू, Updated Mon, 26 Oct 2020 11:29 AM IST
Himachal News : fresh snowfall in lahaul spiti rohtang pass and hailstorm in sissu
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
अक्तूबर के आखिरी सप्ताह में मौसम ने करवट ली है। हिमाचल प्रदेश के जनजातीय जिला लाहौल-स्पीति सहित ऊंची चोटियों पर ताजा बर्फबारी हुई है। रविवार रात को रोहतांग दर्रा, बारालाचा व कुंजुम दर्रा में करीब पांच सेंटीमीटर तक ताजा हिमपात हुआ है।
city & states himachal pradesh kullu national shimla fresh snowfall in lahaul spiti snowfall in rohtang pass snowfall himachal news himachal news in hindi snowfall news today in himachal

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

