स्कूल-कॉलेजों में एक सीट छोड़कर कक्षाओं में बिठाए जाएंगे विद्यार्थी, एसओपी जारी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, शिमला, Updated Fri, 30 Oct 2020 02:13 AM IST
himachal Directorate of higher education issued sop for schools and colleges
दो नवंबर से प्रदेश के स्कूल-कॉलेजों में शुरू होने जा रही नियमित कक्षाओं में विद्यार्थियों को एक सीट छोड़कर बिठाया जाएगा। हिमाचल उच्च शिक्षा निदेशालय ने नियमित कक्षाएं शुरू करने के लिए एसओपी जारी कर दी है।
