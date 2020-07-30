शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Himachal Pradesh ›   Hamirpur (Himachal) ›   heavy rain in himachal pradesh road blocked due to landslides

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल के कई जिलों में झमाझम बारिश, सड़कें बंद होने से यातायात ठप

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, शिमला, Updated Thu, 30 Jul 2020 11:33 AM IST
heavy rain in himachal pradesh road blocked due to landslides
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिमाचल के कई जिलों में झमाझम बादल बरस रहे हैं। पूरे प्रदेश में चार अगस्त तक मौसम खराब बना रहने का पूर्वानुमान है। गुरुवार को भी भारी बारिश का येलो अलर्ट जारी हुआ है। 31 जुलाई तक प्रदेश में चेतावनी जारी की गई है।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
