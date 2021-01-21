पंजाब का वो शहर, जिसका बॉलीवुड भी दिवाना, इन सुपरहिट फिल्मों में दिखी झलक

{"_id":"60094cec5b68290bd72b16c8","slug":"mohali-became-new-hot-spot-for-film-shooting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फिल्मों की शूटिंग के लिए पसंदीदा जगह बना मोहाली।
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
{"_id":"60094cec5b68290bd72b16c8","slug":"mohali-became-new-hot-spot-for-film-shooting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चप्पड़चिड़ी।
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
{"_id":"60094cec5b68290bd72b16c8","slug":"mohali-became-new-hot-spot-for-film-shooting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मोहाली के खेताें में लहराती फसल।
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
{"_id":"60094cec5b68290bd72b16c8","slug":"mohali-became-new-hot-spot-for-film-shooting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मोहाली बस स्टैंड।
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
{"_id":"60094cec5b68290bd72b16c8","slug":"mohali-became-new-hot-spot-for-film-shooting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दर्शन औलख और ध्रुव गोयल।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"60094cec5b68290bd72b16c8","slug":"mohali-became-new-hot-spot-for-film-shooting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u093e \u0935\u094b \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u091d\u0932\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मोहाली का एयरपोर्ट रोड।
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो