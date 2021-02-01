पंजाब : भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के पोस्टरों पर कालिख पोती, पार्टी का आरोप- कांग्रेस माहौल खराब कर रही 

{"_id":"601791328ebc3e543b2f9708","slug":"bjp-candidates-posters-torn-in-bathinda-of-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c : \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0916 \u092a\u094b\u0924\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a- \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932 \u0916\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कालिख लगे पोस्टर को उतारता पुलिसकर्मी।
- फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
पोस्टर फाड़ता युवक।
- फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
बठिंडा में भाजपा का पोस्टर फाड़ता युवक।
- फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
बठिंडा में कालिख लगे पोस्टर उतारते पुलिसकर्मी।
- फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी