पंजाब : भाजपा प्रत्याशियों के पोस्टरों पर कालिख पोती, पार्टी का आरोप- कांग्रेस माहौल खराब कर रही 

Nivedita verma
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, बठिंडा (पंजाब) Published by: निवेदिता वर्मा
Updated Mon, 01 Feb 2021 10:57 AM IST
कालिख लगे पोस्टर को उतारता पुलिसकर्मी।
कालिख लगे पोस्टर को उतारता पुलिसकर्मी। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
पंजाब में कुछ दिन बाद निकाय चुनाव होने वाले हैं। किसान आंदोलन के बीच हो रहे इन चुनावों में भाजपा की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई हैं। बठिंडा निगम चुनाव में भाजपा की ओर से बनाए गए उम्मीदवारों की तरफ विभिन्न बाजारों में लगाए गए पोस्टरों पर रविवार देर रात अज्ञात लोगों ने कालिख पोत दी। 
कालिख लगे पोस्टर को उतारता पुलिसकर्मी।
कालिख लगे पोस्टर को उतारता पुलिसकर्मी। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
पोस्टर फाड़ता युवक।
पोस्टर फाड़ता युवक। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
बठिंडा में भाजपा का पोस्टर फाड़ता युवक।
बठिंडा में भाजपा का पोस्टर फाड़ता युवक। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
बठिंडा में कालिख लगे पोस्टर उतारते पुलिसकर्मी।
बठिंडा में कालिख लगे पोस्टर उतारते पुलिसकर्मी। - फोटो : संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी
